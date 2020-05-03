Gender violence increases in global emergencies. Apparently, in situations of humanitarian alarm and public health, the social inequalities that underlie the socioeconomic and health systems are aggravated, as is the case of domestic violence. This also happens in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to researchers at Columbia University, who in a study have analyzed the current situation and compared it with data from previous pandemics. They have published their findings online in the journal Bioethics.

«The norms and gender roles that relegate women to the domestic work environment place them at the forefront in times of crisis, which supposes a greater risk of exposure; instead, they are excluded when acting responses are developed, ”says Terry McGovern, lead author of the study, in a press release.

The researchers claim that domestic violence has increased dramatically with the new coronavirus. In February 2020, for example, during the quarantine imposed in the Chinese province of Hubei as a protection measure against the spread of the disease, the number of reports on domestic violence at the local police station tripled.

Also in Europe

The increase in gender violence has been detected in various parts of the world, including Europe. “We all face significant psychological risks due to isolation or quarantine, but women and sometimes also children in unsafe homes experience a particularly delicate situation,” said Evelyn Regner, chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Women’s Rights. , last April 7 at a press conference. She added: “We must pay attention to this issue and expand measures to stop violence against women.”

In Spain, this increase has also been recorded. Thus, in Andalusia, 44 women victims of gender violence and 47 minors in their care entered the reception resources of the Andalusian Institute for Women during the first month of house confinement after the decree of the state of alarm. The Equality Unit of the University of Malaga (UAM) warns of the increased risk of assault in the case of women victims of gender violence due to confinement measures related to the pandemic. Among other factors, they point out the greater time the victim lives with his aggressor, more control over the victim, less visibility of ill-treatment and more difficulties in going to assistance centers.

For their part, the authors of the recent study explain that public health measures in a pandemic (such as the confinement of the population), the closing of schools and the channeling of resources towards the provision of emergency services show the reality of the social structure of women and girls around the world, as well as inequalities and weaknesses of different socioeconomic and health systems.

Globally, women carry out more than three times domestic work and unpaid care (prevention of illnesses at home, care of sick relatives, among others), they point out. There is no country in the world where men represent that proportion, the researchers argue.

Crisis and gender violence

As Francisca Expósito, professor of social psychology at the University of Granada, explains in an article published in Mente y Cerebro, the social asymmetry between women and men favors gender violence: «Stereotypes about each other must behave, experiences that They reinforce stereotypical behavior and the social structures that support gender inequality of power have contributed to the creation of patterns of violence throughout our life cycle ”.

Women’s vulnerability to crises is exacerbated by a lack of access to regular social networks and sources of social support, as well as health services, argue the Columbia University researchers. That exposure to violence increases as perpetrators can lash out at them due to the economic stress caused by a pandemic, and the victim’s chances of leaving or resisting abusive relationships decrease.

“As the service machinery works to contain a pandemic, other critical services, particularly those needed by women and girls, are often unavailable or de-prioritized and considered nonessential,” write the writers. researchers at Columbia University. On the other hand, fear of infection, confinement, violence and ill-treatment can prevent them from going to health services during an epidemic.

Measures to alleviate the problem

The authors of the recent study suggest that governments should incorporate gender measures in their response to the alarm situation. Among other possibilities, they propose using technology to ensure that women receive essential services when they need them most (for example, emergency and victim support services through text, telephone and online services).

The website of the UAM’s Equality Unit also includes information on assistance services and instant alerts in the case of gender violence that has been launched at the state level.

