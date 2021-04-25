COVID-19 in Miami: the Marlins paralyzed their activities in Minor League



The activities will be suspended for a few days.

Photo: Mark Brown / Getty Images

The Miami Marlins Minor League complex has been closed over the weekend as a precaution, after some players from the team’s ‘farms’ test positive for COVID-19. A member of the ensemble reported the situation to the Miami Herald.

At least five players, plus some members of the coaching staff, gave positive. Immediately, the team closed the facilities that are located in Jupiter, a town in Palm Beach County in Florida.

The start of the Minor League season is scheduled for May 4, that is, in eight days. Despite the rush, The Marlins do not believe that the positive cases will impact the debut for any of their affiliated teams.: Triple A, Double A, Advanced Class A and Jupiter Class A).

Miami suffers again from COVID

In the past season, the Miami Marlins were one of the teams most affected by the pandemic. It was suffered by the Major League team, since the Minor League season was canceled in 2020.

Their debut was thwarted and the squad had to be isolated in Philadelphia for more than a week. On the positive side, they overcame the situation and made it to the postseason, turning an unfavorable context into a story to remember.

In Minor Leagues, more than 120 players are currently training. Therefore the measures were extreme. The routes of contagion are being evaluated and of course, the follow-up of the established protocol to avoid an exaggerated outbreak that endangers its premiere in 2021.

The negative tests appeared just above the end of a small training camp that the squads have held, which began just after MLB Spring Training. There is another Marlins camp in Jacksonville, which is made up of some veterans and prospects with a greater chance of being called up by the big team. For now, the site is free of COVID-19.