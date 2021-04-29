Covid-19 in India What do we know about its second wave of infections?

People shop in a crowded market amid the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai, India. (Photo: Reuters / Niharika Kulkarni)

The Covid-19 crisis in India this week surpassed the ceiling of 200,000 deaths and threatens to collapse its fragile healthcare system.

India made world headlines after several days of adding new positive cases of Covid-19 and deaths from the new virus, after several weeks of apparent stability in contagions.

What about Covid-19 in India?

Health authorities in India and the international community are investigating the causes of the health debacle that keeps India facing a second wave of infections.

The figures show a clear x-ray of the emergency: 1.4 million new cases in the last week, with peaks of 360,000 infections in just 24 hours.

The death count from the pandemic It is also growing rapidly and this Tuesday passed the ceiling of 200,000 deaths from the virus.

India is already located as the fourth country with the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 only behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico, and the second in accumulated cases with 17.9 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

On the trail of supercontagia

At the beginning of the pandemic, South Korea documented the case of a woman, identified as “patient 31” who infected almost 1,000 people after attending religious services, meetings with friends and funerals.

A single woman in South Korea – patient number 31 – infected 1,000 people. He went to a buffet, walked in the street, met with friends. https://t.co/lySouOD6Tj – Elda Cantú (@eldacantu) March 15, 2020

His case coined the term superpropagators, which denotes lthe contagion capacity of a single person no symptoms of Covid-19 have when you do not observe health prevention measures.

Use of face masks. Social distancing. Avoid closed spaces. Hand washing. Do not go to places with crowds.

Super-spreaders in India

The rebound in Covid-19 cases in India has alerted experts in this country and in the world about thethe consequences of relaxing health prevention measures.

In India the trail of massive events that have been considered as scenarios of superpropagation of SARS-CoV-2 is being followed.

At the beginning of last February, India counted 9,000 daily positive cases, far from the 360,000 this week.

With an apparently controlled scenario, the population forgot to apply prevention measures in events such as political demonstrations and religious events.

The key dates

7 of March

Thousands of followers of the prime minister,Narendra modi, gathered in a massive political event called in Kolkata, in the framework of a state election.

March 29

Holi celebration gathered millions of Indians at Prayagraj, an event in which social distancing was impossible.

April 12th

Millions of Indians and pilgrims flocked to the festival Kumbh Mela, and plunged by the thousands into the Ganges River, without social distancing or wearing a mask.

Variant concern in India

The rapid increase in cases led to a breaking point in India’s fragile healthcare system, added to this the appearance of a variant of SARS-CoV-2 which seems more aggressive.

Identified as B.1.617, this variant has been detected in more than 1,200 genome sequences in 1 countries, confirmed the World Health Organization (WSO).

“B.1.617 has a higher growth rate than other variants circulating in India, suggesting that it is more contagious,” WHO noted.

This variant has been detected in people positive for the virus in the United States, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Greece, the United Kingdom and Singapore, among others.