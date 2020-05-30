The COVID-19 pandemic shows mixed development in Asia, with new record numbers in India, as China takes new steps toward normalizing its economy, such as the return of German workers and their families.

India’s health ministry reported Saturday that it recorded 7,964 new coronavirus cases and 265 deaths in a single day, a day before the two-month national confinement ended. With the new figures, India fixed the total number of confirmed cases at 173,763, with 4,971 deaths. Of the infected, 82,369 people have already recovered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an open letter marking the first year of his government’s second term, said India was on the road to victory in its battle against the virus. He said India will give “an example of economic revival” and called on the nation to show “firm resolution.” Subway systems, schools, hotels and restaurants remain closed throughout the country.

In other events in the Asia-Pacific region, around 400 German managers and workers and their families have begun to return to China aboard charter flights as multinational companies in the world’s second-largest economy seek to resume operations.

The German Chamber of Commerce in China organized a couple of flights from Frankfurt to the Chinese business centers of Tianjin and Shanghai in cooperation with German diplomatic missions and Lufthansa airline.

They were the first repatriation flights from Europe to China for foreign citizens. China has largely banned the entry of all foreigners due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 5,200 German companies operate in China and employ more than one million people.

Most offices, shops, and restaurants have reopened and almost the entire country is wearing face masks in public, but the economic impact of months of confinement in most of the country has left millions unemployed and, combined with a worsening of trade dispute with the United States and falling global demand, it is unclear how many jobs will return.

The central Hubei province announced more than twenty measures to revive the local economy on Friday, including a shopping festival in June, speeding up the issuance of housing loans, financial support for travel agencies and subsidies for the purchase of vehicles.

China reported four new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, all from abroad and no new deaths. Only 63 people remain under treatment and another 401 were under isolation and monitoring. China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths among 82,999 cases since the virus was first detected in the industrial city of Wuhan in the center of the country.

For its part, South Korea on Saturday reported 39 new cases of coronavirus, most of it in the densely populated area of ​​Seoul, where officials have linked dozens of infections to warehouse workers. Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in South Korea raised national totals to 11,441 confirmed cases and 269 deaths.

Centers director Jeong Eun-kyeong said on Friday that at least 102 infections were related to workers at a huge warehouse operated by Coupang, a local e-commerce giant that has seen orders rise during the epidemic.

The company has been criticized for not implementing adequate preventive measures, such as applying a safe distance between employees. The virus has been detected on hard hats, laptops, keyboards and other equipment shared by workers. The resurgence of infections has alarmed authorities, as millions of children have returned to classes across the country.