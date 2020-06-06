On the street, pedestrians walk without masks. In general, a certain normality reigns in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia. “Since the government imposed a curfew (to contain the virus), our businesses have continued to operate, but our daily sales have been falling,” confesses the merchant Abshir Gab to Muktar Abdi and Irene Escudero, Efe’s ‘eyes’ on the Somali capital.

Most of the inhabitants live outside the virus, especially the population settled for years in the suburbs, arrival tf or losing crops due to drought or rain or running away from attacks jihadists and inter-community conflicts.

«Africa is very resilient », researcher Elena Gómez-Díaz, an expert in malaria in this continent, tells Newtral.es. “We have a lot to learn from them in terms of epidemics.” But the figures are twisting in the last days. In Africa and in large part of the so-called ‘Global South’.

More than 1,500 new infections a day in South Africa; 609 in Cameroon, 169 in Ethiopia, 120 in Democratic Republic of Congo… These figures are brushstrokes on a map that is stained with infections as Europe and Asia clarify their coordinates little by little, as they move into the summer.

Without the heat serving to sweep away the coronavirus, the cold seems to like it, and the southern hemisphere will open its winter this month with its sights set on its tragic passage through the northern neighbors.

The WHO has expressed its concern for the African continent, after just a week after it was one of the regions of the world in which the most hope had been placed.

Silent infections and underdiagnosis

For the head of the Organization, the Ethiopian Tedros Adhanom, the early creation of a coalition within the African Union, was “the key to rapidly accelerating preparedness efforts” for the new coronavirus. But things are getting complicated, perhaps silently.

“Surely we are not seeing the whole picture, We already have that problem with malaria, ”says researcher Gómez-Díaz, who is now starting a project that will lead her, in the coming months, to analyze some 2,000 people in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea. “There are now huge inequalities as to who is tested,” for example.

If in Europe and, particularly in Spain, the number of tests that have been carried out has been a matter of controversy, in African countries the suspension of flights that connect their capitals to their capital has been added to the limitations of the health networks in their countries. test production facilities and supplies, primarily manufactured in Asia and Europe.

Last month, John Nkengasong, director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, wrote in Nature about how African countries are being excluded from the market for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

This has resulted in wars of figures, which are not the heritage of European countries. As an example, that of Equatorial Guinea, which has requested the departure of the WHO from its country, angered its government with the figures published by this organization.

Thus, the infections do not seem to be evidenced in such a massive way as in the northern latitudes, “where to limit mobility, for us, yes it has been more dramatic than in African countries they had less (economically) to lose, “according to Gómez-López, who remembers how South Africa, more similar to the structure of cities in Europe, is being hit harder.

Has Africa, as a whole, been better protected to date? Have you been able to influence the temperature of your equatorial and southern regions? Or has it simply been impossible to measure at the same rate as in Asia, Europe, and North America – already rated insufficient in some countries -?

To the COVID-19, the outbreak of Ebola and measles in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is added

If “deaths from all causes” have exploded in Spain during the coronavirus crisis, in African countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) the emergence of COVID-19 is compromising its fight against other diseases.

It already registers the largest outbreak of measles in the world, to which is added the resurrection of the Ebola in the country, whose expansion began two years ago in the easternmost part.

Worldwide, interruption of vaccination programs puts more than 80 million babies at risk. And “tuberculosis treatments are paralyzing,” adds the expert in this disease and researcher in one of his vaccines, Carlos Martín Montañés.

Added to this is the risk posed by the destruction of ecosystems in forested regions. “70% of human infectious diseases come from viruses, bacteria or animal parasites,” says Dr. Nerea Irigoyen., In a video call from the United Kingdom, with whom Gómez-López will share a project in Africa.

For this virologist there are three hot spots on the planet: forest destruction in the Amazon; and the equatorial rainforests in Africa, where the logging industries “are taking over the forests and exposing ourselves to new animals, new viruses, with which we had no relationship.”

With the loss of biodiversity, if a virus loses its natural host (animal) it will try to ‘jump’ the human being. Nerea Irigoyen, head of research in virology. Cambridge Univ.

With the loss of biodiversity, we lose protection. “In the end, the virus searches for a new host, if it loses its natural host, it is going to try to ‘jump’ the human being. “

Here the population ‘pyramid’ kills us. There, the social ám pyramid ’.

Egypt it bears the burden of mortality in this pandemic as far as Africa is concerned. With more than 1,100 deaths and nearly 30,000 known infections, its case fatality rates are similar to those seen in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Gómez-Díaz, who currently works at the Lopez-Neyra Institute for Parasitology and Biomedicine (IPBLN), gives a graphic (and geometric) example of how mortality perception differs between European and developing countries: the piramid.

In Europe, the impact on mortality has been linked to older populations. The lethal thickness has been grouped in those over 70 years of age, a population that in Spain exceeds 6.5 million people. “In the South, these inequalities are more linked to economic status and access to resources by different classes or social groups »points out the researcher.

In Burkina Faso, “where we are going to work, only 5,000 tests have been carried out across the country. We plan to do 1,000 tests in a few months. We are not very clear about the situation in these countries. “

Malaria + coronavirus, fatal cocktail or shock absorber of the pandemic?

Elena Gómez-Díaz, malaria expert | FBBVA

The symptoms of malaria can easily be confused with those of COVID-19. “It is something that is little talked about, but it may be happening,” says Gómez-Díaz.

Malaria, like the flu, still kills more than COVID-19. Especially in poor countries. More than 400,000 people died, essentially in Africa, of what is also called malaria in 2018.

A mosquito carries the true parasite, the ‘plasmodium’, which enters human blood after the bite. Now they face the start of their epidemic wave, coinciding with the acceleration of the coronavirus.

We know that the malaria parasite uses a strategy similar to SARS-CoV-2 to enter cells. The question is whether malaria and COVID-19 can coexist in the same person. And if both the parasite and the coronavirus are thirsty for blood. Literally.

The team made up of Gómez-Díaz and her colleague at Cambridge University Nerea Irigoyen intends to answer this question. In the coming months they will work with volunteers in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea. 2,000 people in total to see how many people have had COVID-19 and malaria over the course of a year.

That, after laboratory work that is already underway, according to a project recently awarded by the CSIC. “We want to see how it affects the immune system, how it responds against COVID-19 when they coexist in the same individual,” says Gómez.

Although coronaviruses are commonly liked by cells of the respiratory system, they may also ‘nest’ in the blood. We know that they can multiply wherever cells have a type of lock called an ACE2 receptor.

Coronavirus hidden in our blood?

There are these in organs such as the kidneys, the heart or the brain. Could the virus also enter the red blood cells, like the ‘plasmodium’ does? What if, although it cannot reproduce in blood cells, it remains there, latent, like a reservoir? What if it can reproduce in immature red blood cells, which do have the ingredients that the coronavirus needs to reproduce?

“I do not think that can happen for many months, but that an infection can last up to a month in one person, generating several outbreaks, as we have seen in famous politicians … I am not saying that this has happened, but it is a scenario of Possible cause, ”says the doctor.

His project also “will allow us how malaria programs and treatments are being affected by the COVID-19 crisis”, given the confinements, curfews and closure of air routes.

Malaria: the double curve begins

Fever, headache, pain and muscle fatigue … symptoms that are classified as possible cases of COVID-19 begin to appear in health centers in the wide sub-Saharan strip. There will be no other than double suspicion, including malaria, which manifests itself the same, in the absence of an x-ray and specific tests.

“Now the strong malaria season begins.” With COVID-19, the virus shares, in addition to symptoms, the la back ’gate of entry of the‘ plasmodium ’into cells: the CD-147 receptor. This is one of the reasons that antimalarials have become candidates for or preventive treatment of coronavirus disease.

The virologist Nerea Irigoyen | U. Cambridge

“Although the use of hydroxychloroquine is now more questioned, there are other antimalarials, such as ivermectin.” If they are recommended for use, “it can put malaria programs at risk, since they can accelerate the appearance of resistance to this parasite,” as happened with chloroquine, which in various regions of the world has become accustomed to this drug and has not die with him.

From the ‘North’ anti-vaccines to Madagascar’s bitter tea

Madagascar’s Minister of Education, Rijasoa Andriamanana, has been removed from office. Problems with managing the epidemic? Rather… after proposing to spend a few 1.8 million euros in candy for Malagasy schoolchildren. The idea was to make them more bearable the bitter taste of a tea used in the country like (false) remedy against COVID-19.

#Madagascar’s Minister of Education, Rijasoa Andriamanana, has been dismissed after proposing to spend 1.8 million euros on candy for schoolchildren, in order to make them more bearable the bitter taste of an herbal tea used in the country as a natural remedy against # COVID-19. – . Africa (@.africa) June 5, 2020

It is not widespread, but it is one more stone in the fight against epidemics: If in the richest countries it prevails anti-vaccine or pseudomedical shamanism, in some poor communities in Africa and Latin America the custom of going to the medicine man before the local doctor (if there is one), “which makes it difficult to diagnose,” recalls Gómez-Díaz.

But as dangerous as the virus is afropesimism. This is how a group of intellectuals denounced in April the norcentric vision of a pandemic that “when you look at how many genomes of how many have been sequenced you realize that most of them are from northern countries,” says Elena Gómez-Díaz as an example. “We do not know if the virus there is more virulent or less, or people have a greater or less genetic predisposition”

The researcher points to the importance of, not only providing resources to less favored countries. Experience shows that, in epidemics, not all the money in the world works if you do not involve and trust the community and its networks.

Diagnostic Technology at CDC Nigeria | AGECID

An example: having older people on your side. They are less than in Europe, but they are considered very influential in Africa. Something similar occurs in Muslim populations with clerics.

“In Mogadishu at first they were reluctant to close mosques and to the curfew and forced the government to back down. It is Ramadan, people keep going to the mosques, “the independent Somali analyst Abdullahi Abdille Shahow explains to Efe.

There are spiritual leaders who are a source of hoaxes. But religious communities also serve to combat them.

They are actually a vital part of fight hoaxes like the coronavirus. Ideas have circulated there such as that the coronavirus does not affect Africans or that sunbathing in the morning cures the disease. Some of them, spread by jihadist groups and imams.

“African countries have accumulated a great experience by addressing infectious diseases like polio, measles, Ebola, yellow fever, the flu, and many more. Africa’s knowledge and experience in suppressing infectious diseases has been instrumental in rapidly scaling up an agile response to the virus, ”Tedros stressed last week.

To which Gómez-Díaz adds: «If they are provided with scientific resources and cooperate with institutions, I am sure that they are going to come out, just as they have come from other horrible epidemics ».