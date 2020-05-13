It seemed totally impossible, but in a few days we have gone from hyper-mobility to immobility across the planet. One virus, covid-19, has forced the world population to remain still, while another virus preceded it with opposite effects: the latter is mobility. If there is something that particularly characterizes our current societies, it is the high degree of mobility that they have achieved in a context of increasing globalization. Some time ago, different thinkers began to notice that this phenomenon was becoming the hallmark of our social behavior: the Frenchman George Amar baptized one of his works as Homo Mobilis. The new era of mobility and, in Spain, Manuel Delgado also spoke of “moving societies”. Also the last Nobel Prize winner for literature, Olga Tocarczuk, turned her book Los errantes into a praise for mobility.

Without a doubt, mobility has become the great engine of globalization and this, in turn, feeds and depends at the same time on the first. The close feedback between mobility and globalization has, above all, an economic component (globalized markets need this mobility of goods, capital and people), but it also has a social and cultural character, to the extent that each time people in the world associate mobility as a trait of success and even westernization. So that almost compulsive mobility that Amar o Delgado talk about has become part of the lifestyle of most of us, that is, we have also become large consumers of mobility. For example, in 2018 there were 4,000 million airplane passengers, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). And they are estimated at more than 120,000 daily flights in the world, which gives a figure of more than four million flights a year.

Obviously, the mobility of people has acted as a vector for the expansion of the virus at the accelerated speed allowed by current means of transport and at the global scale produced by the high degree of interconnection existing between practically anywhere in the world. However, the multiple forms of mobility have not had the same weight in the spread of the virus. Its rapid expansion has had much more to do with that associated with leisure travel (airplane or cruise tourism and sporting pilgrimages) or work (business travel, congresses and meetings) than with migration.

International migrants are currently 272 million worldwide, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in contrast to the 1.5 billion tourist arrivals that the World Tourism Organization calculated in 2019. Those migrants mentioned by IOM lived outside their country at the time they were counted by this organization, but it does not mean that they had moved that year. In contrast, international tourists did travel from one country to another during that period. This gives an idea of ​​the different impact of these two forms of mobility.

The coronavirus has shown that we can paralyze the world, but also that it is enormously difficult to live in a paralyzed world

Although some (very minority) voices have taken advantage quickly to hold immigrants or refugees accountable for the spread of the virus, it does not appear that migrations have played a significant role in this regard. In this extraordinary episode that we are experiencing, most of the migratory flows have been interrupted or slowed down notably and what we have seen is, rather, the attempts to return some migrants to their places of origin (trafficking in You kick in the opposite direction towards the countries in the southern Mediterranean). Collaterally, the stoppage of migratory flows has made evident the dependence of some economic sectors on the immigrant labor force, and especially in agriculture, where it often seems that the chimera of immigration without immigrants reigns (admit that immigration is necessary, but without accepting the immigrants themselves). And, in the countries of origin, the reduction in remittances (the World Bank speaks of a 20% decrease in money transfers) augurs important economic problems.

But, as we have already said, it is the daily mobility, and not the forced mobility of economic migrants and refugees, that should concern us. It is the multiple daily movements, which are carried out in the most diverse directions around the world, that feed the possibility that any event occurred thousands of kilometers away could end up affecting any other point on the planet. The revolution in information and communication technologies has increased this perception, although its impact on mobility is ambivalent: from the outset, they can facilitate it, but they can also slow it down, to the extent that it is seen as less necessary if we can be present in other places without having to go to them.

Be that as it may, this exceptional situation has shown that, even in the context of globalization, we can paralyze the world and its mobility, but also that it is enormously difficult to live in a paralyzed world, at least with the levels of well-being that we have known until now.

Joan Lacomba He is Professor of Social Work at the University of Valencia.

