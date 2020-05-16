The NGO Oxfam Intermón said Thursday that vaccinating the poorest half of humanity, some 3.7 billion people, against the coronavirus could cost less than what the ten largest pharmaceutical companies earn in four months. Read What is a life worth? Lack of confidence reopens debate among economists

According to Oxfam, the cost of procuring and developing a safe and effective vaccine for the world’s poorest people is estimated by the Gates Foundation to be $ 25 billion. Last year, the organization recalled, the ten largest pharmaceutical companies in the world earned 89,000 million in benefits, an average of 30,000 every four months.

In this sense, the organization has drawn attention to the fact that, once vaccines and treatments against coronavirus are developed, there is a “high risk” that the governments of the richest and most powerful countries in the world will take the lead from poor countries, “as they did for other essential medical supplies, such as personal protective equipment and oxygen,” in the context of the pandemic.

He also warned that rich countries and big pharmaceutical companies, “driven by national or private interests”, could “prevent or delay” the vaccine from reaching the most vulnerable people.

Vaccines, diagnostic tests and treatments should be distributed according to need, not be auctioned to the highest bidder, “said the acting executive director of Oxfam Intermón, José María Vera.

“We need safe, patent-free vaccines, treatments and testing so that they can be mass-produced worldwide, and a clear and fair plan for how they will be distributed,” he added.

The NGO recalled that the European Union has proposed the voluntary grouping of patents for vaccines, treatments and tests of coronavirus. This, if made mandatory, would ensure that all countries could produce or import low-cost versions of any available vaccine, treatment and test, according to Oxfam Intermón.

PROPOSALS

Thus, the organization has proposed that the exchange of knowledge, data and intellectual property related to COVID-19 be “obligatory”, in addition to that all public funds destined to this cause be conditioned to the treatment and vaccines are patent free and accessible.

In addition, it has called for a “commitment” to provide additional global vaccine manufacturing and distribution capacity with funding from the governments of the wealthiest countries and a “globally agreed and equitable distribution plan.”

Lastly, he has called for “fixing” the research and development system for new drugs, since the current one places pharmaceutical companies’ profits above people’s health, which means that “many necessary medicines never they develop, and those that do too often are beyond the reach of poor countries and poor people. “

“Providing an affordable vaccine for all will require unprecedented global cooperation. Governments must (…) prioritize the health of people everywhere, over patents and profits of pharmaceutical corporations. Governments must ensure that no one be left behind “, has settled Vera.

With information from Europa Press.

.