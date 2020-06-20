Hispanics and blacks, more hit by the covid-19 5:01

. – A new report released Monday by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows how the coronavirus has been especially devastating for certain communities.

Black people, Hispanics, and people with underlying conditions, especially men and the elderly, faced higher risks of covid-19, the data shows.

Below are some important findings from the report, which shows data from January 22 to May 30.

Percentage of Total Cases vs. Percentage of the US Population

Race and ethnicity data were available for approximately 600,000, or 45%, of the cases studied, and specific underlying conditions were available for approximately 287,000, or 22%, of the cases studied. But those partial numbers still highlight specific key trends within demographics.

A breakdown by race and ethnicity shows the disproportionate rates of infection among Hispanics and blacks, well beyond their participation in the population. Included in the Other / Multiple Races category, American Indians and Alaska Natives were also disproportionately affected: 1.3% of cases and only 0.7% of the US population.

Those with underlying conditions

Among the 287,320 patients for whom the status of the underlying conditions was known, hospitalizations were six times higher among those reporting these conditions. A higher percentage of men with underlying conditions were hospitalized than women with underlying conditions.

For the same subset of 287,320 cases, deaths were 12 times higher, overall, among patients who reported underlying conditions. When broken down by gender, a higher percentage of male patients with underlying conditions died than female patients with underlying conditions.

Data on the same subset of cases was also broken down by age group. Those with underlying conditions had hospitalization rates at least twice the hospitalization rates of those without underlying conditions.

This is the percentage of cases that were hospitalized, by age group:

Deaths were reported more frequently among people 80 years of age and older, regardless of the presence of underlying conditions. In all age groups, people with underlying conditions were also more likely to die from the virus.

The most common reported underlying conditions among people with laboratory-confirmed covid-19 were cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and chronic lung disease.

There are more than 2.2 million confirmed covid-19 cases in the United States.

Earlier this week, a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University found that eight states were seeing their highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases per day since the pandemic began months ago. Such spikes have led some government and health officials to halt reopening efforts.

– Andrea Kane and Paul LeBlanc of CNN contributed to this report.