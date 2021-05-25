Covid-19 hit Hispanic churches harder



New Yorkers will celebrate Easter with open churches with limits and virtual ceremonies

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the closure of evangelical churches, especially Hispanic ones, reveals a new report published by LifeWay Research.

The report, released this Tuesday, indicates that in 2019 they had closed more evangelical churches of those that were opened and that, due to this situation, 2020 began with fewer churches than the previous year.

Then, social restrictions and the negative economic impact of COVID-19 caused the cycle to get worse last year.

For this reason, LifeWay estimates that in the last two years some 3,000 evangelical churches were opened in the United States, but another 4,500 congregations closed their doors, according to the analysis of the information provided by the 34 main evangelical denominations in the country.

By comparison, in 2014, about 4,000 new churches had been opened and about 3,700 closed.

At a general level, according to Scott McConnell, executive director of LifeWay Research, the new trend would have started a decade ago in the context of what McConnell characterized as “the growing need to revitalize unhealthy congregations”, that is, congregations with constant loss of parishioners or financial resources.

At the same time, the report noted a “growing hesitation” among churches about the need to open new congregations for reasons such as a marked generational shift among pastors or the cost of buying or renting a building suitable for church activities.

In the specific case of Latinos, lack of financial resources is the primary cause of church closings.

But other impacts of the pandemic also led to the closure of Hispanic churches.

For example, 31% of Latinos surveyed by LifeWay Research indicated that He can no longer go to church because now he must work on Sundays, compared to 20% of whites with that same answer.

At the same time, nearly three out of four Hispanics (77%) indicated that once services at the church they attended were canceled due to the pandemic, those services never resumed, compared to 62% of whites in that situation. .

And although numerous Hispanic churches began offering their religious services online, less than half (46%) of Latino evangelicals decided to participate in these virtual encounters.

Among Latinos, although 85% want to attend churchThe financial challenges of renting a venue and maintaining it, plus the fact that most Latino congregations only have financial reserves for two to four months, anticipates more congregation closures during 2021.

In fact, LifeWay Research estimates that 7 out of 10 Latino evangelical churches in the United States have already closed or severely reduced their activities during 2020.