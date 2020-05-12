The pontiff stated that the COVID-19 pandemic “has revealed many deficiencies in health care” in some countries

The Pope Francisco claimed that the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 “It has evidenced many deficiencies in health care” in some countries, and in response to this, he urged governments “to invest in health, as the primary common good, strengthening structures and appointing more nursing personnel.”

This was stated by the pontiff this Tuesday in his message on the occasion of the World Nursing Day, in which he valued the role of the nurses and nurses that he described as “saints from the next door”.

“It is important to effectively recognize the essential role that this profession plays in caring for patient, for territorial emergency activity, disease prevention, Health promotion, assistance in the family, community and school sectors ”, he pointed out.

The pope noted that “the nurses and nurses, like midwives, have the right and deserve to be more valued and involved in processes that affect the health of people and the community. ”

And he urged to “improve their working conditions and guarantee their rights so that they can carry out their service with full dignity. ”

The pope recalled how in “this historic moment, marked by the global health emergency Because of the pandemic of the COVID-19 virus, ″ the importance of the role of nursing personnel, as well as that of obstetrics, has been rediscovered.

“We witness daily the courage and sacrifice witness of the health workers, in particular the nurses, who with professionalism, sacrifice, responsibility and love for others help the people affected by the virus, even putting your own health at risk, “he added.

He recalled that proof of this is the fact that, “unfortunately, a high number of sanitary they have died faithfully performing their service. “

“They are men and women who have said yes to a vocation Particular: that of being good Samaritans who take charge of the lives and wounds of others, “he stressed.

Pope Francis also dedicated his morning mass to nurses, of whom he said that at this time of pandemic “They have set an example of heroism.”

“Let us pray today for the nurses, men, women, boys and girls who have this profession, which is more than a profession, it is a vocation, a dedication. May the Lord bless you. In this time of the pandemic they have given an example of heroism and some have given their lives. Let us pray for the nurses and nurses, “he said during the daily mass in the chapel of his residence, Santa Marta House.

