Mexico City.- There was a consensus in the forum “Together We Will Go Forward” that a solidarity salary should be implemented and jobs should be protected. The panelists agreed that the labor damage has been potentially more serious than the health damage, and even so, the Government did not think about this “medicine”.

The economists invited to the forum by Coparmex, emphasized that this crisis is like a mirror, which has shown an economic and social reality in Mexico that was not wanted to see, said the economist and financial analyst, Jorge Suárez Vélez, Executive Director of Alien & Company, who criticized that “no jobs are created by decree.”

Jobs come when the Federal Government works to generate productivity in the company; that the same worker is more trained, that he has better technology, and that the company has access to better infrastructure, although it is simple and that is how it works around the world, in Mexico we sometimes forget, he added.

They stressed that the panorama is worrisome in terms of jobs, social security and insecurity, which is why Mónica Flores Barragán, president for Latin America of the ManPower Group proposed creating alliances and programs to avoid firing workers. He pointed out that emphasis should be placed on deferral programs, solidarity wages and tax incentives.

He added that the only way to generate jobs is through investment, talent training has to be implemented. In addition, he said that public-private partnerships are essential, to combat informality in the long term and attract investment.

They explained that it is essential to reinvent how economic policy is thought and developed, “proof of this is that in Mexico we have not generated a single instrument that supports and sustains the health guideline of our time to stay at home,” added Ricardo Becerra Laguna, president of the Institute of Studies for Democratic Transition.

The also former undersecretary of Economic Development of Mexico City, insisted that there are millions of people who cannot stay at home, because the Federal Government did not seek economic policy for it, endangering their lives and that of all Mexicans .

The forum organized by Coparmex, was coordinated by Ricardo Fuentes-Nieva, executive director of OXFAM Mexico, with the participation of Mónica Flores Barragán, president for Latin America of the ManPower Group, Jorge Suárez Vélez, Executive Director of Alien & Company, economist and financial analyst, as well as Ricardo Becerra Laguna, President of the Institute of Studies for the Democratic Transition; in addition to Rogelio Gómez Hermosillo, coordinator of Citizen Action Against Poverty, as moderator.

Seven24.mx

ebv