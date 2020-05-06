The University of Glasgow Virus Research Center noted that SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, has not mutated into different types.

The SARS-CoV-2, what causes COVID-19, has not mutated into different types, according to a study published this Wednesday by the Virus Research Center of the Glasgow University (UK) in the Virus Evolution magazine.

It is common for viruses, including the one that causes COVID-19, to accumulate mutations or variations in their genetic sequence As they spread among the population, but generally, most of these changes have no effect on the biology of the virus or the aggressiveness of the disease it causes.

Some recent research suggested that they could circulate two or three strains of SARS-CoV-2, generated through mutations.

Specifically, the possibility that there was a more aggressive strain that caused more serious illnessesHowever, the Glasgow team showed, from analysis of samples of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that currently only one type of virus is circulating.

The scientists carried out an extensive analysis of the virus genomes recorded in the CoV-GLUE platform (a database that tracks the amino acid replacements, insertions, and deletions of SARS-CoV-2, which have been observed in samples from the pandemic) and showed that the mutations are unlikely to have functional significance, so they concluded that they do not represent different types of viruses.

So far, the database has cataloged 7 thousand 237 mutations of the pathogen and, although it may seem a very high number, they pointed out that this is a relatively low evolution rate for a virus of genetic material RNA and that they expect more mutations to continue to accumulate (with no consequences to their biology) as the pandemic continues.

However, experts noted that understanding how pathogen mutations work and how it is spreading allows track transmission history and understand the historical pattern of global spread.

Oscar MacLean, a doctor at the University of Glasgow Virus Research Center, said that when analyzing the wide variation in the genetic sequence present in SARS-CoV-2 virus genomes, “Evolutionary analysis shows why claims that there are multiple types of viruses currently circulating are unfounded.”

With information from EFE