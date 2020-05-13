At least 291 thousand 843 people have died from COVID-19, in addition, there are 4 million 259 thousand 255 infections, according to Johns Hopkins University

In the world, 291 thousand 843 people have died from COVID-19, caused by the virus SARS-VOC-2, plus they have been confirmed 4 million 259 thousand 255 infections, according to estimates by Johns Hopkins University.

United States It remains the country most affected by this disease in the world, as it has the highest number of confirmed infections and dead people.

Regarding infections, the North American country adds 1 million 367 thousand 491, 32.1 percent of the world total, in addition to exceeding the next most affected country by more than 1 million 100 thousand cases, Russia, which totals 232 thousand 243 cases.

These countries are followed by the number of confirmed infections, in descending order, Spain, United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Germany, Turkey, Iran, China, India and Canada.

About dead people, United States It accumulates 82,227, 28.2 percent of the world total, while the second most affected country in the world by number of deaths, the United Kingdom, concentrates 32,769 fatalities.

Italy, France, Spain and Brazil, in descending order, follow these two countries by number of victims, in addition to Belgium, Germany, Iran, the Netherlands, Canada, China, Turkey, Mexico, Sweden and India.

About the International Nursing Day, which is celebrated this May 12, the World Health Organization (WHO) He called for recognition of the world’s nursing and midwifery personnel.

The international organization recalled that nursing staff represents the majority of the workforce in the Health Sector and is at the front line of the fight against coronavirus.

