Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world have officially exceeded ten million, according to the World Health Organization (who), which keeps the official count of the victims of the pandemic of coronavirus based on the information it receives from the national health authorities.

In just five days, a million new cases accumulated, showing to what extent the infection curve continues to rise with the most severe foci located in India, the United States and Brazil.

Deaths directly attributed to COVID-19 and reported to the who they will shortly reach half a million worldwide.

In the last week, consecutive records of daily cases were broken, reaching 191 thousand cases in one day.

Several infectious foci are expanding rapidly and concern WHO officials, such as the one now reported in the eastern Mediterranean region, where cases have exceeded one million.

This region raises particular concern as it is the scene of some armed conflicts of proportions, such as those affecting Syria, Yemen and Libya, which has caused its hospital infrastructures and health systems in general to suffer enormous deficiencies.

Now they number 499,619, according to the count of the organization that coordinates international efforts against the pandemic, from the point of view of advising the countries, of distributing the essential material for the poorest and of mobilizing resources to develop and make accessible to all technologies related to diagnostic tests, and future treatments and vaccines.

The John Hopkins University already reported on Monday on its website that the number of deaths from coronavirus worldwide it had reached 501 thousand 940 and that the number of infections had reached 10 million 146 thousand 971.

