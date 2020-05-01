Since the start of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic, scientists and doctors have been working harder to try to understand Covid-19 disease. A new disease still poorly understood by health specialists. Over the weeks, several aggravating factors have been identified. These are comorbidities such as asthma or obesity. Beyond these diseases associated with Covid-19, genetics could also play a role in the development of the disease. According to the genes specific to each, the disease would develop with more or less virulence, according to recent work carried out by the American society for microbiology and published in the specialized publication Journal of virology.

“Our chromosomes are made up of DNA, which carries our genes (around 25,000.) It is the” detailed plan “of our organism, also called genetic code: it contains all the information necessary for the development and functioning of the body. Gene, on the other hand, is a piece of DNA that matches specific genetic information that codes for a single protein, so it’s a very small portion of the chromosome, “says the Biomedicine Agency. If our genes determine the color of our eyes, for example, they also influence more crucial functions of our body, such as our immune system.

More or less favorable genetic variations

These individual genetic variations could explain the difference in immune responses between patients with Covid-19, some having stronger responses than others without it being possible to explain why. Certain genes code for the immune system. They are called the HLA system, a group of genes located on the 6th chromosome. They are the ones that code for leukocytes, the white blood cells responsible for recognizing antigens (substances outside the human body, such as viruses or bacteria …). The genetic variations of each influence the ability of the immune system to recognize a given pathogen.

Thus, poor recognition of SARS-CoV-2 could cause a patient to be more vulnerable to the virus. The study authors demonstrate that the variations depend on the entire haplotype (a set of genes). Certain alleles in particular, that is to say certain versions of the same gene, could be associated with more severe infections. One of them, called “HLA-B * 46: 01”, particularly caught their attention. The presence of this allele had already been associated with severe forms of SARS-CoV, the coronavirus strain responsible for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Appeared in the province of Guangdong in China, it was responsible for the SARS epidemic from 2002 to 2004. Conversely, the “HLA-B * 15: 03” allele showed a great capacity to recognize SARS- CoV-2. Having this allele would therefore allow the body to better recognize the disease and trigger an immune response to defend itself.

Understand who to prioritize

These genetic differences between the patients could play on two planes: on the one hand, their propensity to be infected by SARS-CoV-2, but also on the severity of the infection. The study authors recall that “approximately 80% of infected people have mild symptoms. Understanding how variations in the HLA system could interfere with the development of Covid-19 would help to identify people with higher risk faced to illness. ” A kind of addition to traditional health checks which focus on classic comorbidities such as overweight, heart problems, diabetes or asthma. This would involve adding a component to be analyzed during PCR tests.

Performing a DNA test requires taking saliva with a swab in the mouth and then having it analyzed by PCR in a laboratory. A procedure very similar to genetic analyzes of secretions taken with a nasal swab as part of the Covid-19 screening. “Categorizing the HLA system can be done quickly and at low cost. Combining the types of HLA systems with Covid-19 tests would be entirely possible. This could improve the assessment of the severity of the virus in the population. It would also help to know who to prioritize for the administration of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, when it becomes available. “

However, the study points out that more work is needed before launching targeted test campaigns. Unable to obtain genetic information from severely Covid-19 patients at the heart of the pandemic, the team worked on databases from the Allele Frequency Net Database. A modeling carried out in silico, that is to say virtually, by computer. They were also unable to integrate the presence of co-morbidities such as asthma or obesity into their analysis.

