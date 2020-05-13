Gloves, masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) and all those plastic residues from the fight against COVID-19 that are not disposed of properly, turn out to be a danger to the environment: plastic pollution.

The fight against pollution does not end and during this COVOD-19 pandemic, environmentalists fear the negative consequences for wildlife.

Thanks to the measures that various countries have taken due to the pandemic, such as the confinement and closing of schools, fewer people travel in transport, which has reduced polluting gas emissions.

However, the fight against the coronavirus has also caused the increase of waste, specifically of the single-use plastics such as gloves, masks and protective screens that are used in hospitals or on the street to avoid contagion.

The ONU estimates that 13 million tons of plastic are thrown into the sea each year and that half of the plastic produced worldwide is for single-use items.

Likewise, the demand for these products has multiplied during the pandemic and represents a serious pollution problem, because they are not always recycled or thrown away in containers.

Plastic pollution. Images: OceansAsia.org and Naomi Brannan

Italy, during the lifting of the closure phase by COVID-19, will need 1 billion masks and gloves per month, according to estimates by the Polytechnic of Turin.

According to a WWF report, “If only 1% of the masks were to be disposed of incorrectly and dispersed in nature, this would result in up to 10 million masks per month polluting the environment.”

“Considering that the weight of each mask is approximately 4 grams, this would result in the dispersion of more than 40 thousand kilograms of plastic in nature”, stipulated the report.

Much of the PPE that is used to protect healthcare workers, such as gloves, masks, and gowns, is used once before being discarded.

This is the case, despite no scientific evidence, that single-use plastics are better than reusable plastics, said Kevin Stairs, director of chemical and pollution policy at Greenpeace.

“When we reuse an EPP, we disinfect it. With single-use products, the item is a fugitive, escapes the system, and can carry the Sars-CoV-2 virus for days on its surface. “

Plastic contamination by COVID-19

In Greece, residents of the coastal city are only allowed to go out under strict circumstances, including short exercises and grocery shopping. But discarded gloves, wipes, and bottles of disinfectant are strewn across parks, sidewalks, and highways, as people try to protect themselves and others.

The problem is not limited to Greece. Similar debris is causing problems in large metropolises such as New York, London, Mexico and Spain.

And it has even affected the uninhabited islands of Soko. A few nautical miles from Hong Kong, Gary Stokes of the OceansAsia conservation group found about 100 washed masks over the course of three visits to the beach.

“We had not noticed so many masks before in such a remote place”Stokes, who he suspects came from China or Hong Kong, said.

He added: “When we found them, it had only been six to eight weeks since people started wearing these masks.”

The masks are so light they can fly, and once they enter the water, they pose a threat to marine life.

«[En aguas de Hong Kong,] we have pink dolphins and green turtles that come through this place », Stokes said. “A recently published study showed that when plastic is left in the water long enough and algae and bacteria grow on it, it actually smells like food for turtles.”

Plastic pollution. One of the many surgical masks washed on the beach in the Soko Islands. OceansAsia.org

Is the circular economy the answer?

“Garbage in the sea is generated by the way we dispose of PPE and plastic in general, not by the use itself”said Richard Thompson, professor of marine biology at the University of Plymouth, who first coined the term “microplastics” in 2004

«[Los gobiernos] They are asking all citizens to walk with a mask on, but this does not have to create garbage.

“Given the crisis and the immense pressure we are facing right now, we should not delay delivering EPP to everyone now.

“But at the same time, if those products are used on the streets, we have to advise people on how to get rid of them.”

Thompson argues that designing products properly in the first place could help control the amount of litter in the ocean. This philosophy is the basis of the circular economy, which seeks to create articles that are easier to recycle.

Take, for example, face masks imported from China. Experts say they are made of multiple layers of different materials or polymers. This complexity makes it much more difficult to recycle such items.

“Countries should try to develop products made from the same polymer, which we can trace and collect in sealed disposable containers, where they can be disinfected and recycled,” said Claudia Brunori, chemist at the Italian government agency for new technologies and sustainable economic development (ENEA) .

Are biodegradable plastics the answer?

“Biodegradable plastic solutions alone are not the answer to reduce marine litter”said Virginia Janssens, managing director of PlasticsEurope, an association representing plastics manufacturers.

“The most important element is that PPE and all waste must be disposed of properly, in accordance with the authorities’ guidelines.”

Professor Thompson said: “The rates of degradation depend on many different factors. It depends on the type of polymer used, but in deep water, where it is cold and dark, it will be different from a beach.

“A recent study on biodegradable plastic exposed to different environments showed that some items quickly disappeared, while they were still available for purchase in some of these bags after four years at sea. By the time they reach the sea, it is too late.

Image: Aerial of the research beach in the Soko islands.

