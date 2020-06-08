Hospitals in the United States near the border with Mexico have experienced an overwhelming increase in the number of patients with COVID-19

The pandemic of COVID-19 has generated a crisis in the medical centers of California located near the border with mexico, points out a report from The New York Times.

Judy Cruz, director of the emergency department of the Regional Medical Center of Center, in California, commented that in his 32 years of service he has repeatedly seen a saturation in the occupation of beds, “among the patients there were always a handful of Americans who lived across the border (in Mexico).”

We are a tiny little hospital, but we have always been able to run it, calling staff on their days off or transferring one or two patients a day to larger facilities, ”Cruz told the New York Times.

Then came the pandemic of COVID-19, bringing the hospital, with an intensive care unit of just 20 beds, has been overwhelmed by residents from the Imperial Valley region, but also by fleeing Americans and green card holders of saturated clinics and hospitals in Mexicali, Baja California.

To ease the pressure, hospitals in San Diego and Riverside they began accepting transfers in April; however, the intensification of this health crisis forced California to implement an extraordinary response, with the enlistment of hospitals in Saint Barbara, San Francisco and Sacrament to receive these patients.

According to the NYT, last week every two or three hours a patient was transferred from the hospital of Center, compared to the 17 that were transferred every month before the epidemic.

Other points on the border, including San Diego, they also face a wave of patients from Baja California.

In ArizonaOn the other hand, an increase in coronavirus infections has been seen; Health officials maintain that the phenomenon is related to people who come from Sonora.

Our emergency room is used to receiving patients from Mexico for complications such as bariatric surgery and plastic surgery, and alternative cancer care, but this pandemic has brought a completely different dynamic, “he said. Juan Tovar, executive operations doctor at the Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista.

Tovar stated that COVID-19 patients have come to the emergency room with an advanced picture of the disease, which has progressed because care was not available in Baja California.

Possibly, the US media points out, the border influx is the reason why Chula Vista has more cases per capita than San Diego, a city five times bigger.

We are together as one community, whether they are Americans, citizens with double nationality or Mexicans, ”said Adolphe Edward, executive director of the El Centro regional hospital regarding the arrival of patients from Mexico.

For his part, Efrain Silva, Mayor of Centerwho was born in Mexico and he still has family there, he maintained that the border area is united by its economy, families and culture.

That is mainly positive for us, but sometimes it also has negative consequences, as with COVID ”, he stated.

With information from the New York Times