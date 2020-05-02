Currently, many companies increasingly carry out actions based on some software, so the physical workplace is no longer so important

Thanks to open source, which is the software development model based on open collaboration, the Mexican Social Security Institute was able to quickly adapt processes – such as the one it used to trace its resources and medicines – to anticipate the needs that arose for address the pandemic of COVID-19.

Sebastián Cao, director of Technology for Latin America at the technology company Red Hat, exemplified with that case registered in Mexico the way in which open source today allows people, equipment and infrastructure to be quickly reconfigured to solve bigger problems.

Today, the important thing is to see how you prepare to change with agility from one day to the next and to be able to keep your work working, but in a different way; that is the great challenge that we see from now on and obviously implies the use of a lot of technology because it is the basis of all this change, ”said the executive of this pioneering company in the development and implementation of open source.

Currently, many companies increasingly carry out actions based on some software, so the physical workplace is no longer so important because new technologies allow you to use tools from anywhere without having to have a space, he explained.

“What we are going to work on from now on is going to be more software-based to make it resilient and we can automate it so that, if there is another event that takes the world by surprise, we know that we are ready to reconfigure the operation and infrastructure taking resources from one channel, product or service in particular and focus it on another, ”he explained in a conference organized within the framework of the Red Hat Summit congress, which, originally, was scheduled to take place in San Francisco, but , due to the health contingency caused by the COVID-19, was organized in a virtual way.

No one was ready

Cao pointed out that the vast majority of companies in the world were not ready to react to a situation like the current one.

The only companies that could reconfigure were technology, such as Google, Amazon or Zoom, “he said.

He reiterated that, for the new reality, companies must have an efficient and secure technological infrastructure that is capable of quickly reconfiguring itself to deal with any change immediately.

There are companies that had quite abandoned digital channels, and from one day to the next, it became their main or only source of income, ”he exemplified.

The health contingency, he added, also showed that the open source and information exchange model can be adapted in areas other than software.

“With this model, today important work is being carried out such as the search for a vaccine for the COVID-19 and models of artificial respirators are being developed, “he said. “It is a model, beyond software, which is already basic to society and where things are shared at a different speed, allowing for faster innovation.”

An apprenticeship

Paulo Bonucci, vice president of Red Hat of Latin America, mentioned that many companies will perceive that the way in which they confined the confinement with actions such as remote work, which will be the first step for a more complete digital transformation.

“Many of the things that are happening are learning for later; for example, the entire Red Hat engineering area has been working remotely for many years and we teach this to companies on the cultural side, ”he assured.

All those actions will remain in the organizations to have more efficiency, cost reduction and greater automation.

“These are things that will continue after the quarantine ends. Remote work is going to be more common in companies that today do not have that habit, “he said.

With information from Carlos Tomasini