Use our translation tool to search and check the meaning of the most common terms used in the context of the new coronavirus crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic has added dozens of new words and expressions to everyday life, from social distance to group immunity. But what do they mean?

Use our translation tool to search and check the meaning of the main terms.

Photo: BBC News Brasil

Use our translation tool to search and check the meaning of the main terms.

Some key terms:

Covid-19

The coronavirus disease first detected in Wuhan, China in late 2019. It mainly affects the lungs.

Flatten the curve



Health experts use a line on a graph to show the number of new coronavirus cases. If too many people catch the virus in a short period of time, the line may increase sharply and look a bit like a mountain. However, taking steps to reduce infections can spread cases over a long period and means that the “curve” is flatter. This prevents the collapse of health systems.

Confinement



Restrictions on movement or daily life. Blockages have been imposed in several countries as part of drastic efforts to control the spread of coronavirus.

Pandemic



A serious disease epidemic spreading rapidly in many countries simultaneously.

Voluntary isolation



Stay indoors and avoid all contact with other people, in order to prevent the spread of a disease.

Social distancing



Measure that provides for people to stay away from each other, with the aim of preventing the transmission of a disease. The recommendation is to avoid contact with other people who are not part of the family environment, to work at home and to avoid using public transport.

Virus



A microorganism that copies itself into the living cells of any organism. Viruses can cause these cells to die and disrupt the body’s normal chemical processes, causing disease.

See too:

Coronavirus prevents parents from seeking surrogate babies in Ukraine



BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.