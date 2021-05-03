COVID-19: first case of Indian variant B.1.617 detected in Mexico

A 40-year-old man in San Luis Potosí caught the Indian variant. How dangerous is it and what do we know about it?

The Indian variant B.1.617 is already in Mexico. The first case in the national territory occurred in San Luis Potosi and was identified by the Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) in a 40-year-old man who had contact with US citizens and was subsequently hospitalized due to pneumonia.

How dangerous is the Indian variant B.1.617?

First detected in October 2020, the Indian variant B.1.617 caught the attention of the authorities when it became the predominant one in the state of Maharashtra, where more than 114 million inhabitants live together.

After a steady decline in the number of new cases and deaths since January 2021, the pandemic in India has grown exponentially since March, reaching record numbers with more than 400,000 infections and 3,600 deaths a day in early May.

And although some hypotheses to explain the origin of the new wave that made India the epicenter of the pandemic worldwide assure that the mutations of the B.1.617 variant accelerated the new infections, more studies are still needed to know in depth its characteristics and confirm if it really influences the increase in transmissibility or mortality of COVID-19.

As of early May, the Indian variant has reached at least 24 countries, including different nations of the European Union, the United States, Mexico and neighboring countries of the subcontinental giant.

A ‘variant of interest’ that raises concern

According to the WHO, there are three types of relevant variants of SARS-CoV-2 according to the risk they present to influence the course of the pandemic: variant of interest, variant of worry and of high impact.

So far, the British variant (B.1.1.7), the Brazilian (P.1) and the South African (B.1.351), which are circulating throughout the world, are considered variants of concern, because they have shown an increase in their transmissibility and in the case of the British and Brazilian, an increase in lethality; however, the new Indian variant was classified by the agency as variant of interest, due to its rapid community transmission and the growing foci in different countries.

Although the WHO classification functions as a guide for national health systems, it is subject to the opinion of each country, so for the Indian Ministry of Health, B.1.617 is a worrying variant, due to its rapid expansion in the Indian territory.

Concern about the Indian variant stems from three mutations within your RNA that could increase its transmissibility, hinder the work of the antibodies that fight it and, above all, cause greater lethality in people infected with the virus.

Although at first there was speculation with the possibility that some vaccines were less effective to neutralize B.1.617, different studies have shown that Covaxin, the Indian vaccine introduced in early 2021, is effective in preventing serious illness caused by this variant.

