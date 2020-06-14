The pandemic has traumatizingly impacted societies by exposing our fragility and questioning our existence, said a specialist from UNAM

The pandemic of COVID-19 has traumatizingly impacted societies by exposing our fragility and question our existence, pointed out a specialist from the Faculty of Psychology (FP) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Also, the psychologist Laura Laguna Lamas said that the virus “quickly disrupted our life and tranquility”, with effects such as uncertainty, anxiety, death and economic crisis.

The S virusARS-CoV-2 question our existence, “said Laguna Lamas, through a statement distributed this Saturday by the institution.

“It is a fact that someday we will die, but having a disease close by that makes it exacerbate us,” he added.

Before them, the expert considered it important “that in clinical practice mental health specialists recognize and think about this situation.”

The specialist pointed out that with prevention measures such as confinement, “we have cut ourselves off from our family and friends and from social interaction” that work and school centers provide, causing separation anxiety.

In the virtual conference “Reflections on clinical practice in times of COVID-19“Laguna Lamas recalled that the World Health Organization (who) warned of the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of the population, which is why clinical psychologists “must be prepared.”

Given this scenario, the specialist commented that various institutions such as UNAM have provided information so that the community knows how to identify emotional symptoms.

Defense mechanisms

He explained that because the risk of infection and death is real, especially if people suffer from comorbidities such as diabetes or hypertension, and in the face of the anguish that this produces, the population has made use of defense mechanisms.

Among others, “denying the existence of the disease, until having regressions (such as enuresis in children) and idealizations (believing that something magical will come that will help us)”.

“We don’t know what will happen or how we will solve it. Added to the health crisis is the economic situation, and this brings an experience of vulnerability. The pandemic has shocked us traumatizingly; there is an excessive amount of psychic energy that the mental apparatus cannot process ”, he pointed out.

The psychologist stressed that we currently need support networks, but at the same time the other is threatening, because it can infect us. “Our mental apparatus has to deal with all of that.”

Under this scenario, the specialist indicated that crisis intervention “is a kind of psychological first aid to try to restore balance, based on the cognitive, emotional, interpersonal, somatic and affective spheres.”

He explained that specialists can face a crisis when a patient receives a positive diagnosis of coronavirus, a family member dies, when they could not say goodbye to the person who died or when we have to stay away from a loved one because they are infected.

“In these times, the warmth that mental health specialists have with patients (from digital technology) will mean a plus,” he concluded.

