International Writing, May 22 . .- In just one week, COVID-19 has extended its threat from the north to the south of the American continent. Focusing on the US, where there are 1.5 million people infected with an epicenter in New York, its most direct attack, has diverted its virulence towards South America, specifically Brazil, which has become the second country in the world for infections

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 2.2 million infections with coronavirus in the Americas, and Brazil surpassed Russia in number of cases after registering 20,803 new infections in one day, reaching 330,890, only behind the US

THE TRANSIT OF COVID IN ONE WEEK

Last Monday, Latin America exceeded 30,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, and this Friday the WHO reported that in the region more than 34,000 people have died from coronavirus and there are 617,000 infections.

But on Tuesday, the critical situation in Brazil began to show, where there were 271,628 confirmed cases and 17,971 deaths, and later the alarms increased when Peru pointed out on Wednesday that it reached 104,020 infected with 3,024 deaths, warning that the situation in their hospitals was difficult.

Likewise, Argentina has been in quarantine for two months and enters the most difficult stage, waiting for the peak of cases (8,809 patients and 394 deaths) as its economic crisis deepens.

All this while the figures continue to increase minute by minute and after it was known on Thursday that 5 million infections and 330,000 deaths worldwide were exceeded.

THE ALARM BEFORE BRAZIL

This Friday, the WHO noted that the high number of infections is causing South America “to become in a certain way the new epicenter” of the pandemic, as stated by the director of its Health Emergencies Program, Mike Ryan.

This is largely due to Brazil, which reached 21,048 deaths today, after registering 1,001 new deaths, a slightly lower number than the record of 1,188 recorded on Thursday.

While Sao Paulo, the most affected state in the country, has registered 76,871 cases and 5,773 deaths, which represents almost 30% of the total deaths in the country, Rio de Janeiro follows with 3,657 deaths, with a fatality rate from COVID -19 of 12.7%, almost double the national average of 6.5%, as reported by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Despite the fact that the majority of cases are concentrated in these two states, the WHO expressed its concern about the situation in the vast Amazon region of the country (north), whose hospital infrastructure is deficient, and in Pernambuco (northeast).

THE INDIGENOUS FACE OF THE CRISIS: AMAZONAS

The director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, assured last Tuesday that COVID-19 cases in the Amazon basin already amount to 20,000, “where the repercussion tends to be twice as high”, given the prevailing underreporting in the entire area.

According to the Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB), until that day 145 suspected cases, 435 confirmed and 91 deaths of indigenous people in the territories of Mãe Maria and Trocará (state of Pará), Alto Rio Negro and Medio Rio Negro (Amazonas) and Tabalascada (Roraima).

Bolivia is not the exception. The complex situation in the Amazon region of Beni with 902 confirmed cases and 57 deaths led to the declaration of a departmental health disaster and the search for cooperation to obtain supplies and human resources with authorities from a Brazilian state to confront the pandemic.

PERU: TWELFTH IN THE WORLD, SECOND IN THE REGION

With a record for today of 108,000 cases detected and 3,100 deaths, reaching a record number in a day of 4,550 new infections, Peru is the second country in the region and the twelfth in the world with the most coronavirus infections.

To this is added that intensive care units are reaching their limit, with 80% coverage, which led the authorities to confirm that the situation is critical.

Despite the bad data, the Government decided to relax the scenario of social isolation that has been in place for 68 days and open an economy in “free fall” while the disease is in full swing with no sign of stopping its expansion.

With the eyes focused on these two countries, Chile recorded in the last 24 hours 4,276 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 61,857, and 41 deaths were registered, for a total of 630, and Ecuador presents 3,056 official deaths, 1,892 probable and 35,828 positive.

CENTRAL AMERICA, BETWEEN REPATRIATES AND THE REMOVAL OF VIRUSES

While 7,900 Hondurans return to their country repatriated from different points in the world, in Guatemala two months have already passed under a curfew waiting for the worst, after beating their own case record in a single day with 247 infections on Thursday of coronavirus.

In El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele has not yet settled rough edges with the Legislature and presented a new proposal for an emergency law to face COVID-19 and to reopen the economy, an initiative that deputies left to discuss on Monday.

PRAY: THE US ALTERNATIVE

Meanwhile, one of the ways the US seeks to reactivate their social life is with the new authorization from President Donald Trump to the churches to reopen their doors. “Right now,” he said, this weekend, and threatened to suspend the governors’ authority if they don’t allow it, which is not legally feasible because the decision rests with local and state entities.

At a press conference, Trump announced the designation as “essential places” of churches, synagogues and mosques, ensuring that the US “Needs more prayers, not less” as a way to combat COVID-19.

