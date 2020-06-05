The United States Ambassador to Nicaragua, Kevin K. Sullivan, through his social networks, asked Americans in Nicaragua to accept the call of medical associations to enter a voluntary quarantine, in the face of the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic. In Nicaragua.

“It can no longer be denied: # COVID19 expands and affects everyone, including US citizens and diplomats. For this reason, we have alerted the Americans to the call of hundreds of Nicaraguan doctors to quarantine and reduce operations to a minimum, “the US diplomat requested via Twitter.

Interim Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Michael G. Kozak, also spoke about the pandemic, adding to the warning of the pandemic in Nicaragua due to the negligent handling of the health crisis that is pointed out to the Ortega regime.

Nicaraguan doctors have been fighting the pandemic for months, risking their lives without adequate protection. They say the time has come to take more aggressive measures to contain the virus. Ortega should listen. The studies project thousands more deaths, “says the senior Trump administration official on his Twitter account.

On June 2, the United States Embassy in Nicaragua issued a health alert to American citizens living in the country, in which he warns that the health crisis due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is more serious than the authorities of the Ortega regime report.

“As of June 1, 2020, the Nicaraguan government has reported 759 cases of Covid-19, including cases of community transmission. Independent health monitors estimate that the actual number of cases is even higher and will continue to increase rapidly. To combat the spread of the virus, Nicaraguan medical associations have urged the public to abide by a voluntary quarantine nationwide of three to four weeks duration, “the statement sent on that occasion cites.

The American Embassy since the beginning of the health crisis It has urged its citizens to leave the country due to the possibility that the Nicaraguan health system collapses and cannot guarantee care for all the sick. And those who choose to stay have indicated that they take shelter and take corresponding preventive measures.

“All routine commercial air services between Nicaragua and the United States remain suspended until at least June 21, and the land borders with Costa Rica and Honduras remain closed to non-commercial traffic,” added the communication from the diplomatic headquarters.