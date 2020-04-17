BRASILIA – Deaths from the new coronavirus confirmed in Brazil since February 26 surpass the total registered in 2009 by H1N1, at the height of that pandemic. That year, the first death was recorded in June.

Even with high underreporting due to lack of tests, recognized by the Ministry of Health itself, the Country confirmed, until April 17, 33,682 positive tests and 2,141 deaths by covid-19. In 2009, 50,482 cases and 2,060 were killed by the influenza virus, according to federal government data.

The World Health Organization (WHO) considered H1N1 as a pandemic from July 2009 to August 2010. In the second year, the disease lost strength due to the reinforcement of medication and vaccine in the treatment.

On March 22, President Jair Bolsonaro erred in predicting that the covid-19 would kill less than H1N1 in 2019, when the total number of deaths was already lower than in the pandemic year. “The number of people who died of H1N1 last year was in the order of 800 people. The forecast is not to reach that amount of deaths with regard to the coronavirus,” he said.

Congressman Osmar Terra (MDB) also minimizes covid-19 using data on H1N1. He was even quoted as Minister of Health, now held by oncologist Nelson Teich.

Minister of Health in 2009, doctor José Gomes Temporão said at the end of March in an interview with state that covid-19 is much more serious than the pandemic it faced.

“The lethality and the number of severe cases of H1N1 is much lower than that of the new coronavirus. The number of people who get sick, need pulmonary ventilation, is significantly lower in the 2009 pandemic. Another important difference is the situation of the Today we are more fragile from a financial point of view “, said Temporão.

The ex-minister also stated that the country did not adopt measures of broad social isolation at the time precisely because of the less serious nature of the disease. “When H1N1 arrived, what we realized was that it was not a disease with much difference than ordinary flu viruses. Of course, we had deaths, the population had no immunity.”

New record

On the day that oncologist Nelson Teich took office as Minister of Health, Brazil broke a new daily record of deaths by covid-19: there were 217 in the last 24 hours. As a result, the number of deaths rose to 2,141 this Friday, 17, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

The country also reached the highest number of confirmed cases of covid-19 in a single day, with 3,257 new records of people infected from yesterday to today. In total, the Ministry of Health has information that 33,682 have tested positive for the new coronavirus to date. The lethality rate is 6.4%.

The most affected region is the Southeast, with 56.6% of the cases, followed by the Northeast (22.2%), North (9.4%), South (7.7%) and Midwest (4.1%). In São Paulo, the state with the highest number of cases and deaths resulting from the disease in the country, there are records of 12,841 infected people and 928 deaths. Faced with this scenario, Governor João Doria (PSDB) announced that he will extend the quarantine until May 10, a Sunday.

Rio de Janeiro appears in second place, with 4,249 confirmed cases and 341 deaths, followed by Ceará (3,684 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 149 deaths), Pernambuco (2,006 cases and 186 registered deaths), and Amazonas (1,809 registered cases and 145 deaths).

