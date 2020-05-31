A total of 12 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Hidalgo County on May 29, increasing the official number of cases to 560.

Now, the total number of people hospitalized rose to 20 due to coronavirus complications, as well as the figure of three people who are still hospitalized in intensive care centers.

Likewise, the number of discharged registered remained the same. As of May 28, a total of 346 people in Hidalgo County have been discharged, meeting the requirements of having at least 10 days without symptoms and at least three days without fever.

Hidalgo County has also recorded more than 13,000 tests for coronaviruses. Tests have also been administered to 730 patients and employees of four senior care centers in McAllen.

The 560 confirmed cases in Hidalgo County are broken down as follows:

Pharr62San Juan26Alamo37Edinburg77McAllen70Mission68Mercedes25Weslaco55Donna28Hidalgo21La Joya2Elsa2Edcouch2Palmview3Alton10 Unknown city 72

On March 21, it was when the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Hidalgo County. Since then, the only day that no cases were reported was May 5.

Here is a summary of the coronavirus-related deaths that were confirmed by Hidalgo County authorities:

MAY 13TH

Two people died after testing positive for the coronavirus, so the number of deaths related to this virus increased to 10 in Hidalgo County. It’s about an Edinburg man in his 50s and a Palmview woman in his 70s. Both had underlying medical conditions that were not disclosed by health authorities.

MAY 9

The eighth death related to this virus was confirmed. This is a man in his Mission 50s with underlying medical conditions.

MAY 4TH

As reported, an Edinburg man in his 50s with underlying medical conditions passed away after contracting coronavirus. There are already seven coronavirus-related deaths in Hidalgo County. This was confirmed on May 4.

28TH OF APRIL

On Tuesday night, April 28, authorities confirmed the sixth coronavirus-related death in Hidalgo County. This is a 71-year-old man with underlying medical conditions.

APRIL 27

Authorities confirmed on the night of April 27 the fifth coronavirus-related death in Hidalgo County.

This is a 63-year-old Alamo man with underlying medical conditions. However, authorities did not specify what conditions he suffered from.

APRIL 22

Authorities confirmed on the night of April 22 the fourth coronavirus-related death in Hidalgo County. This is a 59-year-old Mission woman with underlying medical conditions.

APRIL 16TH

Authorities confirmed on Thursday night, April 16, the third death related to the coronavirus. This is a 77-year-old Mission man with underlying conditions.

Hidalgo County officials held an emergency meeting Sunday to give more details on the first confirmed COVID-19 case and also to discuss the implementation of more measures.

APRIL 15

As recently as Wednesday night, April 15, Hidalgo County confirmed the second coronavirus-related death. This is a 66-year-old McAllen man who had underlying medical conditions. However, authorities did not specify what they were.

APRIL 7

Hidalgo County confirmed the first death from coronavirus on Tuesday night, April 7, and is the third confirmed death in the Rio Grande Valley.

This is a 76-year-old man from Alamo who recently tested positive for the virus and had been hospitalized for several weeks with various health problems.

If you have any coronavirus related questions or concerns, you can call 956-292-7765 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and Saturdays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

.