With the COVID-19 hitting hard in popular neighborhoods, Central America He lived his second consecutive week of records of cases and deaths from the new coronavirus, which is forcing to stop the economic recovery in the region.

With restrictions on mobility and economic closings of varying intensity, six Central American countries this week added more than 13,100 cases and 281 deaths, to accumulate 59,885 infections and 1,564 deaths, with overload alerts from health systems that have always faced problems.

Some live in Central America 50 million people, the great majority poor, dependent on the informal economy or on money remittances from family members abroad, which are already beginning to decline.

Families from Guatemala and El Salvador take white handkerchiefs at their homes to ask for food, while in Panama and Honduras there have been peaceful protests demanding food or claiming that state aid does not arrive.

More record numbers

Panama, with just over 4 million inhabitants, reached 26 thousand 30 confirmed cases, the largest number in the region, and 501 deaths. He set records for more 900 new infections daily this week, which is partly explained by the fact that their authorities are increasing screening tests in the outbreaks of COVID-19.

“The coronavirus was introduced with force in the crowded and poor neighborhoods, where are the people who most fail to comply with the protection measures due to hunger, informality, less schooling, lack of masks / gels, problems with water, small houses where many people live ”, added Xavier Saenz-Llorens, advisor to the Ministry of Health to fight the disease.

Guatemala, with 16.3 million inhabitants, continued this week setting daily death records with 34 on Friday and 31 on Saturday, to accumulate 531 deaths, the highest number in the region, and 13,145 contagions detected since March 13 last .

The Guatemalan President, Alejandro Giammattie, dismissed Hugo Monroy as minister of Health amid criticism of the management of COVID-19, which is concentrated in the department of Guatemala (68 percent), where the capital is.

The Savior, of 6.4 million inhabitants, reached 4 thousand 626 cases and 98 deaths after also reaching records this week – the last one this Saturday, 151 infections in one day– when the first phase of its opening started after 85 days of quarantine and its cancellation by the Supreme.

It is important that the Constitutional Chamber “Give back your legal powers to the government to be able to put traffic restrictions and stop the exponential advance of the virus,” said the Salvadoran head of state, Nayib Bukele.

Slowdown in economic recovery

Costa Rica, with 2 thousand 213 cases and 12 deaths, suspended phase 3 of its reactivation, scheduled for this Saturday and which expands the already open commercial operation, after reporting 119 new infections on Friday, the highest daily number since the March 6 pandemic began in this country of 4.9 million inhabitants.

Honduras, with a total of 12 thousand 48 cases and 358 deaths until Saturday after registering the record number of one thousand 48 new infections in one day, suspended the second phase of its opening, which was to start this Monday.

Its authorities also closed 6 of the 11 popular markets in the capital, Tegucigalpa.

The President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, and his wife, Ana Garcia, they tested positive for the new SAR-CoV-2 coronavirus, and the president dispatches from a military hospital without complications, according to official information.

In Nicaragua, affected by a long political crisis and whose approach to the pandemic generates criticism, the government reported on Tuesday a cumulative thousand 823 cases of COVID-19 and 65 dead, while an independent observatory reported one thousand 688 dead and in 5 thousand 957 people with signs of the disease.

