With COVID-19 hitting hard in popular neighborhoods, Central America lived its second consecutive week of record cases and deaths from the new coronavirus, which is forcing to stop economic recovery in the region.

With restrictions on mobility and economic closings of varying intensity, six Central American countries this week added more than 13,100 cases and 281 deaths, to accumulate 59,885 infections and 1,564 deaths, with overload alerts from health systems that have always faced problems.

Some 50 million people live in Central America, the vast majority poor, dependent on the informal economy or on money remittances from family members abroad, which are already beginning to decline.

Families from Guatemala and El Salvador take white handkerchiefs at their homes to ask for food, while in Panama and Honduras there have been peaceful protests demanding food or claiming that state aid does not arrive.

MORE RECORD FIGURES

Panama, with just over 4 million inhabitants, reached 26,030 confirmed cases, the highest number in the region, and 501 deaths. He set records for more than 900 new infections a day this week, partly explained by the fact that his authorities are increasing screening tests on the COVID-19 outbreaks.

“The coronavirus entered with force in the poor and crowded neighborhoods, where are the people who most fail to comply with the protection measures due to hunger, informality, less schooling, lack of masks / gels, problems with water, small houses where many people live, “added Xavier Saenz-Llorens, advisor to the Ministry of Health to combat the disease.

Guatemala, with 16.3 million inhabitants, continued this week setting daily death records with 34 on Friday and 31 on Saturday, to accumulate 531 deaths, the highest number in the region, and 13,145 contagions detected since March 13.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattie dismissed Hugo Monroy as Minister of Health amid criticism of the management of COVID-19, which is concentrated in the department of Guatemala (68%), where the capital is.

El Salvador, with 6.4 million inhabitants, reached 4,626 cases and 98 deaths after also reaching records this week – the last one on Saturday, of 151 infections in one day – when the first phase of its opening began after 85 days of quarantine and the annulment of this by the Supreme.

It is important that the Constitutional Chamber “return its legal powers to the Government in order to put restrictions on circulation and stop the exponential advance of the virus,” said the head of the Salvadoran state, Nayib Bukele.

STOPPING THE ECONOMIC REACTIVATION

Costa Rica, with 2,213 cases and 12 deaths, suspended phase 3 of its reactivation, scheduled for this Saturday and which expands the already open commercial operation, after reporting 119 new infections on Friday, the highest daily number since 6 The pandemic began in March in this country of 4.9 million inhabitants.

Honduras, with a total of 12,048 cases and 358 deaths until Saturday after registering a record 1,048 new infections in one day, suspended the second phase of its opening, which was due to start this Monday. Its authorities also closed 6 of the 11 popular markets in the capital, Tegucigalpa.

The President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, and his wife, Ana García, tested positive for the new SAR-CoV-2 coronavirus, and the president dispatches from a military hospital without complications, according to official information.

In Nicaragua, affected by a long political crisis and whose approach to the pandemic generates criticism, the Government reported on Tuesday an accumulated 1,823 cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths, while an independent observatory estimated 1,688 dead and 5,957 people. with signs of the disease.