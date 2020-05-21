Updated on 05/21/2020 at 08:42

Erick Delgadoarcher of the Cantolao Academy, announced in the first minutes of this Thursday the sensitive death of his mother. “Today my mom left because of this terrible disease, even people think it’s a joke,” wrote the footballer, in an emotional message he left on his social media accounts.

Until before the publication, the serious state of health of the mother of Erick Delgado. However, the goalkeeper made public his pain at the loss of a loved one on social media. Immediately, the goalkeeper received words of encouragement and messages of support from journalists, fans and users of the aforementioned social network.

The message was posted after midnight, exactly at 12:29 a.m., the time the former Sporting Cristal he knew the terrible news about his mother. As is known, people suffering from this disease are hospitalized and isolated from all others, being excluded from being able to receive visits.

It is because of that Erick Delgado She regretted not having “been able to give the last hug” and express her love for her mother. These are the protocols with which the World Health Organization has worked in all countries with coronavirus infections.

Today my mom left because of this terrible disease! still people believe that she is a joke she is so full of life and so noble to help people until the last of her days she has struggled I know, I could not give you the hug and say how much we love you, and always have a smile for everyone pic .twitter.com / 8RiY8FnHAZ – Erick Delgado (@ ErickDe1) May 21, 2020

Delgado’s emotional farewell on Instagram

“I am with pain in my soul, surely one of those who don’t heal like that. Saying goodbye to you is one of the hardest moments that I have to live without a doubt. Thank you mom for everything, for never ceasing to have a word of encouragement and a smile for me for always wanting to say look he is my son and I saying mom low profile and you proud of me always wanting a photo with me greeting everyone and talking to them the nobility that characterized you have fought as I know all my life because when you were ill you kept thanking me for everything. Mom, see ya upstairs, I know you will be better and especially talking to everyone. I could not give you that hug that I would have wanted and say thank you mom, I know that you deserve the children and grandchildren you have, you are a fighter and to the last you showed it to me. I love you and simply thank you, as was the last thing you said to me, ”he wrote on Intagram.

