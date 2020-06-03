Hugo López-Gatell reiterated that the COVID-19 epidemic is not over and that it is at its maximum intensity level in Mexico

During the conference on the situation of COVID-19 in Mexico, the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, assured that the country is in the maximum intensity level of the epidemic.

López-Gatell explained that during a meeting held this Tuesday with governors, in addition to solving various issues, they talked about the concerns that the traffic light for the reactivation of activities.

On the subject of COVID-19, indicated that the colors, their interpretation, and the measures at each level were fully explained to all the governors.

He indicated that because the traffic light has four indicators, one of the sanitary criteria that has been established is that when one of those criteria is at the maximum level, whatever it is, it will be taken as the result of the traffic light the highest rated, at least at startup.

This is because, as a country, we are barely rehearsing the return process to activities.

I take this opportunity to highlight something that I think has perhaps not been fully understood in the population, the epidemic is not over. The COVID epidemic continues ” stressed.

He stressed that the epidemic is in the maximum intensity level.

He said that the Metropolitan area of ​​the Valley of Mexico It is the one that has the majority of hospitalizations, deaths and cases, which remain at a still very high level, so the epidemic curve is constant.

López-Gatell indicated that despite the fact that there is a sustained tendency to decrease, the speed of reduction of this curve is not clear.

He also recognized that the number of current cases exceeds what was originally projected for the decline phase of the disease.

According to the most recent figures offered by the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government, there are 97 thousand 326 confirmed cases accumulated from COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 16 thousand 940 are activewhile there is 10 thousand 637 dead due to illness.

These statements are consistent with those previously offered by López-Gatell in an interview with Joaquín López-Dóriga in Formula Group in which he reiterated that the epidemic is not over and pointed out the importance of continuing with healthy distance and hygiene measures.

It is the moment of maximum danger, the activities of the National Day of Healthy Distance must continue, now not of a national nature, but to the extent that the whole country is at a red light, attend to the provisions of the states, ”he said.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital