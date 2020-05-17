The decline in the epidemiological curve for several days has encouraged the Italian government to bring forward the reopening of commercial activities

Italy recorded 145 deaths and 675 infections by coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which means lower data since the closure of the country was decreed on March 9, according to the count released today by the Civil protection.

Since the first case of local contagion was registered, on February 21, 31 thousand 908 deaths and 224 thousand 760 contagions have been recorded in Italy, according to the source.

The descent into the epidemiological curve for several days now it has encouraged the Italian government to advance the reopens of the commercial activities of the country and since tomorrow it has been authorized to raise its blinds to shops, hairdressers, Beauty salons, restaurants and pastry shops.

Compared to 875 infections on Saturday, only 675 were detected in the last 24 hours, although it must be taken into account that 60,101 tests were carried out, almost 9,000 less than on Friday.

Lombardy remains the region of the country where the largest number of new infections, and 326 were recorded, about half of the total positives in all of Italy.

The total number of people currently positive is 68,351, with a decrease of 1,836 patients compared to yesterday.

Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte announced that in addition to tomorrow’s openings, swimming pools and gyms will be opened on May 25 and from June 15 it will play in theaters and cinemas and also from that date they will be offered to children summer camps.

A reopening schedule that will depend on the responsibility of the regions, which must analyze epidemiological data and assess the possibility, even, of decreeing closings again.

The government will receive daily data from the regions on the progress of the epidemic and also reserves the right to intervene if necessary.

So some regions like Lombardy and Piemonte they have delayed the opening of their restaurants for the time being to give them time to adjust to the required security measures.

This agreement between government and regions was opposed by the president of the Campania region, Vincenzo De Luca, who claimed that there was no signed since “the responsibilities of the safety regulations cannot be transferred to the Regions”.

De Luca also denounced that there is “a climate of confusion“And that Campania will not open restaurants, pubs and other activities either”for seriousness“

With information from EFE