Covid-19 eliminated 22 million jobs in large economies

(Bloomberg) – Labor markets in developed countries have recovered only half of the job losses they experienced during the pandemic, with young and low-skilled workers being the hardest hit.

That’s the conclusion of a 400-page study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which revealed that around 22 million jobs disappeared by the end of 2020 in industrialized nations. The Paris-based institution noted that a full recovery to pre-pandemic employment levels will not be achieved until the end of next year.

The findings indicate that the coronavirus crisis accelerated a number of trends that began during the most recent decade, including growing income inequality, a shift toward more technically demanding jobs, and fewer secure job opportunities for lower-skilled workers. .

“Failing to address inequality and exclusion now will likely not only result in deeper social divisions, but will have negative repercussions for productivity and economic recovery,” said Stefano Scarpetta, OECD director of employment, labor and social affairs.

The OECD revealed a “rapid build-up” of long-term unemployment, as each wave of restrictions from the pandemic makes it increasingly difficult for people to find their way back into the workforce.

“There could be a growing mismatch between the skills and competence of workers who have lost their jobs and, indeed, the skills that are demanded in the jobs that are being created,” Scarpetta said at a news conference.

Those with hospitality and service sector jobs that were forced to close for months suffered higher levels of unemployment and lower levels of training than those with professional jobs that could be done from home. Employment grew in sectors such as finance and insurance even at the height of the pandemic, while lower-wage occupations saw more than 28% reduction in hours worked.

The study warned of a “particularly worrisome” increase in inactivity among young people in most countries and called on governments to boost training to retrain workers.

“Ultimately, we have to get into a situation where the economy can adjust, where we can identify those companies that have a really viable and growing future,” said OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann.

The OECD also reported that approximately 114 million jobs were lost worldwide during the pandemic. There are still over 8 million more unemployed people than before the crisis, and at least 14 million more people classified as inactive in the labor market in the OECD area.

Meanwhile, the long-term growth of telecommuting could exacerbate inequalities in working conditions. The entity suggested improving training, investment and regulation to expand technical skills among the lowest paid occupations.

Finally, the OECD noted that leisure time in OECD countries has decreased since the mid-1990s in most countries, and the data suggest that increased productivity has not generated more free time.

