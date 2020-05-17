The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has become a new pulse in the United States between President Trump and the Democratic opposition

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has become United States in a new pulse between the president Donald trump and the democratic opposition, who fight for the reopening of the country and a new fiscal stimulus plan to the crisis, which has led to more than 36 million unemployed workers.

The long duration of the pandemic, which has killed more than 87 thousand people in the United States and provoked mass layoffs, has once again highlighted the sharp political polarization in the country.

Although at first Republicans and Democrats put aside their differences to approve in early April in Congress a fiscal stimulus package from the 2.2 trillion dollars, the largest in the history of the country, the passage of weeks has once again intensified the confrontation.

“We have done a GREAT job in responding to COVID-19, making all the governors look good, some fantastic (and that’s fine), but the boring media doesn’t want to go with that story, and the only argument from Democrats who do nothing is saying only negative things about Trump, “Trump said Saturday on his Twitter account.

Political polarization in the midst of the pandemic

His words come hours after this Friday, the House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, approved a new rescue plan worth 3 trillion dollars to alleviate the economic impact.

“Not acting now is not only irresponsible from the humanitarian point of view, it is irresponsible because it will cost more, in terms of lives, well-being, cost to the budget, cost to our democracy,” said Nancy Pelosi, Democratic leader and Speaker of the House in the plenary session of the vote.

The proposal has already been rejected outright by both Republicans in the Senate, where they have a majority, and by the White House, which has threatened to veto it.

“(Phase 4 of the fiscal stimulus) is going to happen. But it will be done in a better way for the American people, ”Trump said Friday, before leaving for the Camp David presidential residence, outside Washington, where he spends the weekend.

The Democrats’ new economic package includes a trillion dollars to rescue states and local governments, as well as another round of direct payments of 1,200 dollars to taxpayers with incomes below 75,000 dollars annually, this time including immigrants without papers.

The White House and Republicans – as well as some Democrats – oppose both turning to the undocumented and rescuing the states, since they warn that in some cases their financial problems are prior to the pandemic.

“This proposal is simply the Democratic agenda disguised as a response to the coronavirus. It is going nowhere (…) Why we are going through this exercise instead of negotiating in a bipartisan way is beyond my understanding, ”said Republican legislator Tom Cole.

Economic crisis without coming

As lawmakers and political leaders cross accusations, indicators continue to depict an economic tragedy unprecedented in recent United States history.

More than 36 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the last two months and the first indicator of the evolution of the gross domestic product (GDP) pointed to a fall of 4.8 percent in the first quarter.

And the President of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, who has launched his entire monetary arsenal, with massive injections of liquidity and cut interest rates to 0 percent, indicated this week that the severity of this unprecedented crisis demands more fiscal measures.

“Additional fiscal support can be expensive, but it’s worth it, if it helps prevent long-term economic damage and leaves us with a more robust recovery,” Powell said in a speech this week.

Gradual reopening by states

Parallel to the political fights in the US capital, more than half of the country has already begun the process of reopening, partially lifting restrictions with the aim of promoting economic recovery.

New York State, epicenter of the US COVID-19 pandemic With more than 27,000 deaths, it will coordinate with the states of Connecticut, New Jersey and Delaware to reopen its beaches at the same time on May 22.

On the west coast, Los Angeles County beaches reopened Wednesday, albeit with limited activities, in another small step to relax the measures of staying home. And other states, such as Texas, Maryland, Florida or Colorado, have also begun withdrawing control measures due to the lower incidence of infection data.

With EFE information