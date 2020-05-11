Mrs. D, retired, 70 years old, lived in Copacabana, in the south zone of Rio, and died last week, affected by the covid-19. He shared his apartment with four dogs and 15 cats. The disease progressed quickly and she couldn’t even say goodbye to her pets – she treated them like family.

In addition to the impact felt by relatives and friends, the death of this lady left the 19 animals aimless, accustomed to the daily treat she addressed them. More than that, there was no one else at home who could take care of them.

The help then came from a neighbor, with the authorization of the family of Dona D. In a gesture of charity, she now had access to the apartment to feed the animals, while an adoption campaign gained pages on social networks. These were days of great distress, with many people sharing the story in order to give a less painful outcome for those animals.

The answer has come gradually. Three dogs and ten cats were given a new home – all done with criteria and care in choosing the adopter. The other dog, as it proves to be less docile than the others, ended up going to the house of a daughter of Mrs. D.

With regard to the remaining five cats, the neighbor, who has the help of an animal protection entity, believes that they should be welcomed in the coming days.

Similar cases like that of Dona D, according to Terra found, have occurred in the last few days in Copacabana, a neighborhood with a lot of concentration of elderly people and record holder in deaths by covid-19 in Rio. There is guidance from several animal protection associations in Brazil , so that official donations are only made to the elderly if there are more people in the house who are able to live with dogs / cats.

Source: Silvio Alves Barsetti