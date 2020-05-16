The iconic JC Penney department store in United States declared bankruptcy, after 118 years of history, of which at least the last five years had stood out for the poor results in sales and closings of establishments.

JC Penney’s misstep It was accelerated in recent weeks by the adverse outlook caused by coronaviruses around the world.

With this declaration, the retail chain will request government protection, since they claim to have about $ 500 million in cash and have made commitments of $ 900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring that could even involve the sale of the company.

Until now, JC Penney is the largest chain of stores that has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales at JC Penney have fallen annually since 2016 and for this year it still had some 860 stores and employs almost 85 thousand people, however this represents less than a quarter of the operation it had in 2001.

