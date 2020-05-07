The Foreign Ministers of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Vargas, and of Haiti, Claude Joseph, spoke yesterday about the need for both countries to work together to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic on the island.

The ministers held a conference via video call, according to a tweet published by the International Community of Spanish-Speaking Haitians.

Until yesterday, the number of those infected with COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic amounted to 8,807 and 362 died. In Haiti on Monday, there were 100 confirmed cases and 11 deaths. Haiti has so far had a low impact of the coronavirus, but last Tuesday the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported that it is very concerned about that nation and warned that the pandemic of the new coronavirus will unleash a humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean nation, where Millions of people face food shortages on a daily basis.

“I want to sound the alarm of an impending humanitarian crisis. A perfect storm is approaching, ”said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne in a video conference call from Washington, from where she called for the formation of a coalition of foreign aid.

Etienne explained that although only 100 cases of COVID-19 sufferers have been reported so far, it is highly likely that the number will increase in the coming weeks.

Haiti, the poorest country in the western hemisphere, reported its first two cases of the new coronavirus on March 20. Since the new coronavirus arrived in the region, some 17,000 Haitians have returned to their country from the neighboring Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti and already has community contagion in its territory. At least another 55,000 Haitians are expected to return in the next two to three weeks.

The Haitian government has cut hours of work for banks and public offices, has closed schools and has asked the population through radio messages to stay home, but thousands of people go to street markets and use buses. .

Etienne said it is “extremely difficult” to implement social distancing measures in Haiti.

Risks for a major crisis

Sanitation.

Much of the Haitian population lacks access to clean water and sanitation, and lives in crowded homes.

Shortage

Some four million people in Haiti also face food shortages.

