In the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, society in general and the media in particular have shown great interest in virology. This branch of microbiology, along with bacteriology, mycology and parasitology, strives to unravel the many mysteries that still accompany those tiny beings with whom we live daily.

But the stark reality is that, despite this unusual attention to microbiology, there is still an opinion that most of these tiny organisms (bacteria, fungi, viruses, protozoa, etc.) are a terrifying and constant threat to health. . This is due to its ability to cause disease, some fatal.

However, most of the microorganisms that roam all corners of the planet not only do not affect us negatively, but act as a driving force and primary support system for all other life forms that inhabit the Earth.

Microorganisms have incredible metabolic versatility, amazing genetic plasticity, and unmatched survival and resilience — they were the first beings to appear on this planet and, predictably, will be the last to inhabit it. That is why they are powerful allies in the fight against many of the challenges of our time. For example, climate change, pollution, food security, drinking water supply and, paradoxically, the search for new antimicrobials.

In this time of extraordinary but still immensely insufficient advances in the knowledge of the human microbiome, we are discovering its key role in the functioning of our body and, therefore, in our health.

Decisions with microbiological implications

But our purpose is not to enumerate the enormous benefits that we obtain and can obtain from our understanding and collaboration with these microscopic and fascinating organisms. Our intention is to draw attention to the urgent and urgent need to literate the population in microbiology.

Our society, certainly without being guilty of it, shows a high degree of ignorance in microbiology. This is not at all desirable. After all, many of the daily activities and decisions at the individual or collective level have implications and consequences derived from our close interaction with the microbial world. Some examples are the following:

In the field of food: the fiber or sugar that we ingest, the dairy and probiotics (kefir, yogurt, etc.) that we take, the manipulation and preservation of food and the type of diet that we carry (vegetarianism, veganism, etc.).

In the field of health and hygiene: the soap we use, the frequency of our showers, how we brush our teeth, the water purification techniques and the cleaning products we use at home (bleach, ammonia, detergent with or without phosphate, etc.).

Regarding our habits: the pets we have, the countries we travel to, the means of transport we take, the parks and natural environments we frequent, the rivers and seas in which we bathe and the wildlife with which we interact. Even the hugs and kisses we give each other: in a passionate kiss we exchange millions of bacteria.

In the health area: the vaccines we get, the antibiotics we take, the way we give birth (we are colonized by millions of bacteria during labor) or the type of lactation.

If we all understood better the implications derived from the presence and role of microorganisms in many aspects of our lives, we could make many of the decisions in all the mentioned areas with more judgment and wisdom.

In this sense, it would be especially desirable for people involved in decision-making with health, economic, social or environmental repercussions to have at least a basic understanding of how these measures are related to the microbial world. Thus, in addition to taking into account aspects such as cost or time frame, they could assess – logically, with the support of experts in microbiology in those cases that require it – whether the underlying causes of a given problem, as well as its possible solutions , may have a microbial origin.

Without going any further, basic training in microbiology and such analysis could have contributed to better management of COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In anticipation of the new pandemics to come, we have plenty of reasons to get down to work on this challenge of literacy in microbiology.

More microbiology in and out of the classroom

It is not surprising, therefore, that a group of renowned scientists has recently drawn attention to the need for literacy in microbiology. They have proposed some strategies to achieve this:

Incorporate this matter in educational programs, especially in primary and secondary education. They also propose to use attractive methodologies to advance agilely and effectively in this fruitful task.

Include literacy in microbiology as a basic component, as well as knowledge of languages ​​and computer science, in the job description.

The ultimate goal is to provide the population with an adequate knowledge base on the microbial world so that we can, together, achieve improvements in our quality of life and more successfully approach the care of the planet. A planet about which, perhaps, microorganisms have much more to say than humanity.

Itziar Alkorta Calvo She is a professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and researcher at the Instituto Biofisika (CSIC, UPV / EHU) at the University of the Basque Country / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea.

Carlos Garbisu He is the scientific manager of the Basque Institute for Agricultural Research and Development NEIKER-Tecnalia.

This article was originally published in The Conversation.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.

.