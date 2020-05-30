NEW YORK – A man, shot by New York City police last month after threatening officers with a knife and pistol, died of the coronavirus five days after the incident, police said Thursday.

Ricardo Cardona, 55, told officers several times “please kill me,” while ignoring orders to drop the weapons. This is what the body camera video of the shooting that happened on April 1 in the Bronx shows.

Cardona, who called 911 to get police attention, later told investigators that he wanted to die because he had recently tested positive for the coronavirus, Sergeant Carlos Nieves said in a video.

“Mr. Cardona informed investigators that he was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and, as a result, wanted to die of” suicide by police, “Nieves said.

Officers shot Cardona 11 times and hit him seven times in the torso and lower extremities, but preliminary autopsy results showed that his cause of death was the coronavirus, with his underlying injuries and health conditions as factors complicating his death. cheers, said Nieves.

Most people who contract the virus recover and experience mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. It can cause pneumonia and be fatal to the elderly or sick.

A message was left at the city’s coroner’s office seeking comment.

On the day of the incident Cardona was holding a 12-inch tactical knife in one hand and a Civil War-era revolver in the other while officers Xavier Marcus and Cindy Nieves answered a 911 call about a man walking the streets. with a bloody knife around 4 a.m. m., said the police.

Cell phone records and security video from the apartment building showed that it was Cardona himself who called 911, before cutting the call and walking to the intersection where he met the officers. Cardona’s weapon was later found to be inoperable, Sergeant Nieves said.

Cardona, who was initially hospitalized in stable condition, had faced charges including attempted assault, threat of a police officer, and criminal possession of a weapon as a result of the incident. The case was dropped after his death.

