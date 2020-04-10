He got it after taking a trip to Cuba. He suffered from diabetes. They rule out that this represents an outbreak in the hospital.

The director of the emergency department of La Perla Hospital, located in the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl, identified as Miguel Ángel Girón Guzmán, died yesterday because of Covid-19.

The General Coordination of Social Communication of the State of Mexico reported the death of the health professional, who got it after taking a trip to Cuba.

The state agency ruled out in turn that the case of Miguel Ángel represent an outbreak in the hospital, because it was an imported case; In addition, he said that the medical unit has a sanitation protocol.

The 59-year-old man was first isolated at home when presenting symptoms of respiratory diseaseHowever, he was transferred to the aforementioned medical unit on April 2 when his health condition became complicated.

After being hospitalized for seven days, he lost his life because he suffered from diabetes, comorbidity that aggravated his clinical condition.

It should be noted that Girón Guzmán infected his wife and two of his children while he was isolated at home, however, the latter did not merit hospital treatment. (Ntx)