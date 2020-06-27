Researchers from the University of Barcelona (UB) have detected the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the scientific name given to the coronavirus that has caused the global pandemic, in wastewater samples collected in Barcelona on March 12, 2019. This finding means that the virus was already present, at least in Barcelona, ​​one year before the health emergency was declared and the state of alarm was decreed in Spain.

As reported by the University in charge of the investigation in a statement, the presence of the virus causing COVID-19 on those dates would prove that the infection circulated long before it was recorded.

During the aforementioned investigation, frozen samples of wastewater from Barcelona and It was discovered that on January 15 there was already a presence of the coronavirus. That is, 41 days before the declaration of the first official case of Covid-19.

Likewise, all samples have been negative except for that of March 12, 2019, which has shown very low SARS-CoV-2 levels but it has been clearly positive with a PCR test ». The researchers have estimated that since most Covid-19 cases show flu-like symptoms, the former “have been masked.”

To carry out the study, experts analyzed weekly samples obtained from two wastewater treatment plants from the Catalan capital, under the premise that there are large amounts of the coronavirus genome in feces. “The levels of the SARS-CoV-2 genome clearly coincided with the evolution of COVID-19 cases in the population,” explained the coordinator of the work, Albert Bosch.

However, the fact of having found the presence of viruses before cases were diagnosed shows, for specialists, that many infected with COVID-19 could have been mistaken for flu cases in Primary Care. “Having detected the spread of SARS-CoV-2 a month in advance would have allowed a better response to the pandemic,” said Bosch.