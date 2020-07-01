The International Labor Organization (ILO) has published the fifth edition of the ILO Observatory: COVID-19 and the world of work, in which impact alert “Unprecedented” of the pandemic in the global labor market and that there is still “a risk of seeing a constant loss of large-scale jobs. ”

The ILO had estimated in May that during the second quarter of the year they would be lost 10.7% of working hours worldwide, which would be equivalent to 305 million jobs. However, with the data in hand, the scenario assumes “an incidence greater than expected ”, explains the organization.

Finally, there has been a decrease in the number of working hours worldwide 14%comparable to 400 million jobs full-time, 100 million more than expected, the ILO stresses in its report.

In addition, 93% of workers worldwide, that is, almost all of them, continue to reside in countries that apply some type of closure of workplaces. A situation that has remained “stable” since mid-March although the measures “have been increasingly lax”.

“Currently, the largest number of restrictions affecting workers and workplaces occur in America,” says the organization.

He greater impact At a percentage level, it is taken by the American continent, which has lost 18.3% of working hours, compared to the estimate at the beginning of the year of 13.1%. Equals 70 million full-time jobs.

“Is about the biggest loss of working hours in the main geographical regions and those with the largest upward revision ”, stresses the ILO. Furthermore, it estimates that in the South America subregion (South America) in particular, lthe more hours of work lost in the second quarter, 20.6%.

America is followed Europe and Central Asia. The number of hours of work in the second quarter in both regions decreased by 13.9%comparable to 45 million full-time jobs.

Then, in Asia and the Pacific, the total number of hours of work lost is around one 13.5% and comparable to 235 million full-time jobs, value higher than the forecast of 10% that had been previously made.

On the other hand, the number of hours of work lost in the Arab countries in the second quarter of 2020 has decreased by approximately 13.2%, comparable to 8 million full-time jobs.

Finally, in Africa the total amount of lost work hours is 12.1%, comparable to 45 million full-time jobs, which represents an increase of 9.5% with respect to the previous estimate.

The factors which determine the loss of hours of work, explains the ILO, “vary substantially” depending on the country. The employees on temporary sick leave they contributed, in some countries, “widely to the number of hours of work lost ”. However, in others, “the determining factor was the situation of unemployment and inactivity ”.

“Disproportionate” impact on women

The report also shows that “the COVID-19 crisis affects disproportionate to the women workers of many ways” and that, for this reason, “there is a risk that there will be a setback with respect to some progress made in recent decades” and that “gender inequality in the labor market” will increase.

Putting numbers on it, at least the 40% of women women workers (almost 510 million in the world) do it in the sectors “Most affected” because of the pandemic. “In particular those of the hotel and food industry, wholesale and retail businesses, as well as real estate, business, administrative and production services,” explains the ILO. That proportion is 36.6 in men.

By region, the proportion of women Working in the most affected sectors is particularly high in Central America (58.9%), Southeast Asia (48.5%), Southern Europe (45.8%) and South America (45.5%).

The ILO also stresses that “the uneven distribution of the increased demand for social care services during the crisis “it also affects women disproportionately”.

“In periods of normality, women perform around three-quarters of the work of providing unpaid care. The time women spend on such work increases if there are children in the home. ”

Outlook for the second half of the year

The ILO has put it on the table three possible scenarios for the second half of the year, although it warns that on this occasion “forecasting the evolution of the labor market is a complex task ” due to “the lack of precedents to determine the speed at which labor markets can recover from a crisis of this nature.”

However, it is important to “take into account various possible recovery routes” and in this sense he sees three hypothetical cases for the future: one more favorable, another more unfavorable and another intermediate that he calls “reference”.

Regarding the hypothetical case more favorable, “The loss of hours of work would decrease up to 34 million full-time jobs” at the end of the year, with only a difference of 1.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The most unfavorable, on the other hand, would imply that, even if more effective political response measures were applied, a loss of working hours worldwide of more than 11% or what is the same, of 340 million full-time jobs.

And finally according to the hypothetical case of reference, loss of working hours worldwide would decrease compared to the maximum value registered this second quarter of 2020, until reaching 4.9% at the end of the year.