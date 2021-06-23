COVID-19: Delta variant is causing increased hospitalizations in Missouri

Before him increase in hospitalizations due to coronavirus cases, derived from the delta variants, the health authorities of Mossouri are calling on the population to come and apply the vaccine and try to stop contagion.

Although the government of the president Joe biden has recognized that it is very difficult to get 75% of the population to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, before July 4, Independence Day, the state authorities are urging their citizens to go to vaccination centers to receive the inoculation.

They urge the population to get vaccinated against COVID-19

“I just don’t know if there’s anything out there that we’re not doing that will safely help us get past the finish line,” Dr. Marcus Plescia, Medical Director of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

He recognized that as authorities they are doing the impossible so that people go to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and in this way to be able to stop the infections and more that are increasing due to the delta variant, which puts the population at greater risk.

“That’s the problem: we are doing all the things that we know can be effective.”, Said the official.

“But it only allows us to maintain this stable state, when what we really have to do is increase demand,” Plescia said.

Biden’s call to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Last week, President Joe Biden acknowledged that it was difficult to meet his administration’s goal of vaccinating 70% of the population by July 4.

And not only that, but he warned that the delta variant, emerged in India, It was of great risk, so he called on citizens to apply the coronavirus vaccine, or to complete their two-dose table.

According to official reports, 65.4% of adults have received at least one dose of the inoculation, but vaccination has slowed down in recent weeks.

And that is exactly what worries the health authorities.

Dangerous combination for the population



In order to Steve Edwards, CEO of CoxHealth, a health system in Springfield, Missouri, the low vaccination rate and the spread of variants like the delta, which is highly communicable and causes greater severity, is a dangerous combination.

Since that situation is why it has increased six times in Missouri hospitalizations.

That is why, the need and the call to the population to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I think it is the delta variant and there is a lot of firewood ahead with the low vaccination rates, so it is spreading very quickly,” Edwards specified.

He assured that most of the cases in the entity are of people who have not received any dose of the anticovid vaccine.

