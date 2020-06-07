The United Kingdom is in the process of being out of control and is already allowing the reopening of primary schools and non-essential businesses

COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom they stand at 40,542 after adding 77 in 24 hours, the lowest figure since the imposition of confinement last March 23, reported this Sunday the Ministry of Health and Social Care.

These data released by the government include only the deaths from coronavirus confirmed with a diagnostic test, although other official statistics indicate that the number of deaths attributable to the virus in the country could exceed 50 thousand.

The ministry said that to date 5 million 581 thousand 073 tests of the virus have been made, of which 286 thousand 194 gave positive, including thousand 326 on Saturday.

The Minister of Communities, Robert Jenrick, has indicated this Sunday that from June 15 the opening of churches and other places of worship for individual prayer will be authorized, although the massive events such as masses, weddings or funerals will not be allowed until at least July 4th.

According to the government’s de-escalation plans, the catering and hospitality sector would also be reactivated on that date, as long as the transmission rate of the new virus is under control.

According to the latest data, this ratio stands at values ​​between 0.7 and 0.9 in the whole of the United Kingdom, but it is close to unity -from which it is considered that infections are growing exponentially- in some regions of England.

The Hispano-British Aviation Group IAG has taken legal action against the government’s decision to Boris Johnson to introduce from Monday a quarantine of fourteen days to travelers arriving in this country, which he considers disproportionate, published today “The Sunday Times“

The group, which has the support of rival companies easyJet and Ryanair, maintains that the conditions that apply to quarantine, whose violation carries fines of one thousand pounds (about 27 thousand Mexican pesos), are stricter than those required for people with COVID-19, which must isolate yourself seven days.

Despite the restrictions still in force by the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of people have protested across the UK today against the racism and in rejection of the murder of the African American George Floyd by a white police officer on May 25 in the United States.

