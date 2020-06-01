NEW YORK – Given that deaths from

coronaviruses continue to decline in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo

expressed on Sunday the hope that the state is approaching a level

in which the deaths may not be eliminated, but they will be very few.

On Saturday 56 deaths were reported by

COVID-19 in New York, “what in this absurd reality in which we live

it’s very, very good news, “Cuomo said. While he observed a slight

rebound in the three-day average of new hospital admissions by

coronavirus, Cuomo said the number is declining overall.

Authorities say almost 24,000

people in the state have died from the virus, but that count

true is probably higher. The state figure does not include another 5,800

deaths that New York City officials attribute to the

disease in that city.

How did you spend most of your

Daily report on the coronavirus on Sunday to discuss the protests

ongoing against police brutality which, although mostly peaceful,

have caused violent outbreaks that left burned out police cars, businesses

destroyed and hundreds of people arrested across the state including the city

from New York.

He speculated that the discomfort could be,

in part, from pent-up frustration and agitation from blockages caused

by the coronavirus.

Cuomo said that dentists throughout the

status may reopen on Monday.

The governor said dentists’ offices will be subject to state guidance on best practices for safety and social distancing. The move comes as the Cuomo administration slowly eases restrictions on economic activity in the state, region by region and industry by industry.

In preparation for New York City to enter the first phase of easing closure restrictions on June 8, Cuomo said Saturday that it will focus this week on providing more testing and more supplies such as face masks in neighborhoods where rates of infection remain high.

