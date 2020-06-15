According to ., it indicated that just over half of the deaths in the region correspond to Brazil.

The Covid-19 deaths in Latin America doubled in 22 days to exceed 80,000, according to a report by the . news agency, at a time when some of the countries that have most accused the hit of the pandemic by the new coronavirus begin to reopen their economies.

The cases, which in the region are close to 1.7 million, represent a fifth of the world total.

The World Health Organization has expressed its concern about the progress of the epidemic in Latin America, especially in countries like Brazil and Mexico that have begun to open their economies.

Just over half of the deaths in the region correspond to Brazil, but daily deaths have increased in June in countries with heavily populated capitals and a large informal economy such as Chile, Colombia and Peru.