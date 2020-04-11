Authorities reported that deaths in the country have decreased in the past 24 hours

Rome.- The Italian authorities reported today that the number of deaths in the country it continues to decrease, since in the last 24 hours only 570 were registered, which constitute “the lowest growth rate (3.1 percent) registered”.

The head of Civil Protection of ItalyAngelo Borrelli explained that the country has been cured of infection by COVID-19 a total of 30,455 people, and highlighted that two thousand patients were discharged on the last day, “a figure similar to that of the last three days.”

He also stressed that the number of patients entering the intensive care area has decreased for four days. During the last 24 hours, there was a decrease of 157 admissions, in addition to “the release of beds becoming systematic, at least 100 per day”, and the number of patients who exceeded the reserved prognosis was 108.

However, he said that the number of infections continues to increase. On the last day alone, 3,951 were confirmed (although they were 253 fewer than yesterday). In this regard, Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Superior Institute of Health, said that “it is clearly seen that the curve is on the decline, but you cannot let your guard down.”

“The positive signs should not let us down our guard. The actions taken are important, but we must not deceive ourselves that the situation is resolved. The measures are essential to maintain the curve,” Brusaferro added at a press conference.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the restrictive measures will last until May 3, considering by then some business reopens such as bookstores, stationeries and children’s clothing stores. He pointed out that “the hope is that after that day you can start with caution and gradually.”

According to data from the World Health Organization, Italy registers a total of 147 thousand 577 confirmed cases of the new strain of coronavirus and a total of 18,849 deaths.