The number of deaths from Covid-19 will rise as the cases of people who died suspected of having this disease are resolved, said Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health.

Suspicions, he added, will be resolved either with tests done before death or through medical judgments, with which a panel of doctors must review the medical history, death certificate and other elements that exist, such as x-rays or CT scans of the lungs. .

In this way, cases of deaths recorded only as pneumonia or atypical pneumonia will be clarified, the official said in an interview on Radio Formula and in a video posted on Twitter.

In addition, he noted that this validation process is not urgent because the management of the epidemic in the country does not depend on it.

On the other hand, López-Gatell rejected that the federal government conceals data on the Covid-19 epidemic, as assured in a note published today by The New York Times.

In this regard, he commented that the figures that are reported daily are not generated by the federal government, but by the states of the country.

Likewise, before the estimate made by the Spanish newspaper El País of between 620,000 and 730,000 infected in Mexico, the undersecretary expressed that he would not even “be surprised” if there were more cases.

He recalled that since the beginning of the epidemic, the coronavirus was expected to carry out infections that would not develop a disease or cause only very mild symptoms, especially in the non-vulnerable population.

He added that this would even be desirable, since the more people contract the coronavirus – preferably those who do not have much risk of becoming worse – the more people will be protected and what is called herd immunity will be achieved.

However, López-Gatell acknowledged that today, the medical community is uncertain about whether immunity is achieved after suffering from Covid-19.

To corroborate this, he mentioned that it is necessary for each country to carry out a blood study representative of its population to determine if the necessary antibodies are already in place so that there is no recurrence of the disease.

“The experience in this epidemic allows us to see that there are no reinfection situations, except for anecdotal cases, and that gives us hope that it will very likely give population immunity,” he asserted.

