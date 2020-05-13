15:33 CAMPO ANDALUZ | The campaign of criminalization towards the Andalusian countryside that the leader of Adelante Andalucía has been doing for weeks (convergence between Podemos and IU in the community) has caused the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias to obey Teresa Rodríguez and to launch an inspection to look for cases “of slavery” in the agriculture of Andalusia. The farmers have already exploited, and have shown, through COAG, their “disgust” at the “toxic campaign” of the Executive.

15:03 DEMONSTRATION | The National Police has prohibited this Tuesday a peaceful protest against the Executive of Pedro Sánchez in front of the Seville City Council. The protesters, wearing Spanish flags, were finally evicted.

14:41 SLABS | Manuel Mora, the independent mayor of Lucena, refuses to register the immigrants residing in a shanty town settlement, despite the Pedro Sánchez government’s order to also register those who live in substandard housing.

14:18 KICHI | The Popular Group in the City of Cádiz has responded to the latest attempt of manipulation by the Cadiz mayor, the José María González ‘Kichi’ podemita, who stated that the PP has criticized the Cádiz and Civil Protection volunteers, when that has never happened . “The king of the hoax uses the old technique of repeating a lie a thousand times,” says the PP of Cádiz.

13:55 FOOTBALL | A clandestine football pachanga has caused the Granada Local Police to have denounced and proposed for sanction two men who were caught in a group of about 30 residents of the northern part of the Granada capital playing in the Molino Nuevo sports center, closed in by virtue of the measures decreed against the expansion of the covid-19 pandemic.

13:31 CORONAVIRUS | Andalusia reaches 1,332 deaths from coronavirus, six more in 24 hours, according to data released this Wednesday by the Ministry of Health, a slight increase that is also reflected in positive cases with 107 -24 confirmed by PCR and 83 asymptomatic- and 13 new hospitalized, five of them in Intensive Care Units (ICU), where there had been no income in the previous three days.

12:57 MOSQUEES | Huelva has decided to keep the mosques of the province closed given the “impossibility” of controlling the 30% capacity to which they are subjected in phase 1 of the state of alarm. In this way, Muslim religious centers will be closed “as a precaution.”

12:29 ARMY | The Ceuta Military General Command (Comgeceu) has reported this Wednesday the end of the transfer to a base in Andalusia of the 150 troops of the local garrison who will spend 14 days in quarantine before traveling to Iraq on a flight scheduled for “the second fortnight of May”. This will be the twelfth Spanish contingent deployed to train the army of that Asian country within the framework of the work of the international coalition to fight Daesh.

12:18 ILLEGAL TABLES | The gradual lack of confidence that the Spanish are going through is bringing with it a lot of picaresque on the part of the hospitality industry, which needs to open after more than two months of closure. The ‘illegal tables’ have become the ‘weapon’ of those bars with no possibility of having terraces.

12:00 ANGUITA | The historic IU leader and former mayor of Córdoba, Julio Anguita, remains “stable, within gravity” and continues to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Reina Sofía University Hospital in Córdoba, “without relevant changes”, after having suffered a cardiac arrest last Saturday.

11:48 IMMIGRANTS | The National Police have detained two Tunisians sheltered in the Temporary Stay Center for Immigrants (CETI) in the Port of Melilla when they were trying to travel to Almería with false documents.

11:23 SWORDS | Evelia Rincón, councilor of the Popular Group at the Seville City Council, has denounced the “lack of cleanliness”, which has even caused the presence of “rats”, due to the management of the Socialist mayor of the Seville Consistory, Juan Espadas.

The mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas.

10:57 PARKING METER | The PSOE, at the head of the Huelva City Council, plans to charge the parking meter again starting next Monday, May 18, which has been denounced by the opposition, which demands “sensitivity” and, above all, a rectification, all Once the socialists promised not to charge the ORA zone until the alarm state ended.

10:41 DIMISION | The pressure of the staff of the Virgen Macarena Hospital provokes the resignation of its managing director, Francisco Merino López, in the midst of an investigation by the Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalusian Government to elucidate the possible origin of the contagion of health workers by coronavirus in this hospital center from the Seville capital. Hospital workers speak of “lack of information” as well as “dire management” of his former manager.

10:17 MISANDRIA | Teresa Rodríguez, leader of Adelante Andalucía -convergence between Podemos and IU in Andalusia-, has again attacked the man. This time, he has done it with an image that shows a man working at the computer from home, together with his wife who, in addition to working, cares for the grandfather and the two children. Does that sound familiar to you? Rodriguez wonders.

10:00 GRANADA AND MÁLAGA | The Andalusian Government has formally required the Government of Pedro Sánchez to pass Malaga and Granada to phase 1, and Cadena Ser has published that the Andalusian Government has done so after the deadline and without signing. However, the institution chaired by Juanma Moreno, through the Ministry of Health, has indicated that the requirements of the Ministry of Health were met “at all times with diligence and loyalty” and, in passing, recalled that the Executive told him To whom to send your proposal “when there were less than 20 hours to meet the deadline.”

