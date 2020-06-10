21:08 SCHOOLS IN MATARÓ | The ten families who can no longer take their children to these centers were warned last night, so this morning none of them have already opened their doors.

20:50 APP TO MAP THE CONTACTS | The Government will promote a mobile application (‘app’) for the traceability of infections, which will begin to develop in the Balearic Islands as it will be the first destination to receive tourists from June 15, the Minister of Industry, Commerce reported on Wednesday. and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

20:38 CHILE | The Chilean Ministry of Health has reported this Wednesday that almost 6,000 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in a single day, bringing the total number of deaths to 148,496.

20:21 A DEAD IN GALICIA | The death this Wednesday of an 83-year-old man who was admitted to the University Hospital Complex of Vigo (CHUVI) brings to 619 the fatal victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in Galicia.

20:10 RECOVERY IN THE USA | The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to keep interest rates in a target range of between 0% and 0.25%, thus confirming advanced by its president, Jerome Powell, that they would not register negative rates.

20:01 CLOSED SCHOOLS | Two schools in Mataró have been closed preventively on suspicion of two coronavirus infections.

19:41 SELECTIVITY | The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, has pointed out that, “although zero risk does not exist”, with the measures proposed for the celebration of the Baccalaureate Assessment for Access to University ( EBAU) «the associated risk will be greatly reduced» during these tests carried out each year by more than 200,000 students throughout Spain.

19:30 MINIMUM VITAL INCOME | The Congress of Deputies has approved the minimum vital income without any vote against. Vox has finally abstained from the vote, though it has insisted that the move will have a knock-on effect.

19:25 TWO DEAD IN VALENCIA | The Valencian Community has registered two deaths related to the coronavirus, 15 new positive cases of Covid-19 and 183 discharges since the last update.

As for new positive cases, since this Tuesday’s update 15 cases have been detected through PCR, bringing the total number of positives to 11,357 since the pandemic began: three are in Castellón (1,586 in total); one in the province of Alicante (3,937 in total); and 11 in the province of Valencia (5,831 in total), as detailed by the Ministry in a statement.

18:24 IGUZAGÚ | The Iguazú Falls National Park has reopened its doors to the public on the Brazilian side of the border on Monday after weeks of closure due to restrictions imposed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

18:13 IRAN | The Government of Iran has confirmed this Wednesday that the country has exceeded 8,500 deaths from coronavirus after the death of 81 patients in the last 24 hours, while indicating that the number of daily cases has again exceeded the threshold of 2,000 infections. .

18:11 TWO DEAD IN CASTILLA-LA MANCHA | The Government of Castilla-La Mancha has confirmed 39 cases of coronavirus infection detected through PCR on Wednesday. There have been two new deaths from COVID in the autonomous community. Of the 39 new cases, 32 are in the province of Ciudad Real, 3 in Toledo, 2 in Albacete, 2 in Cuenca and none in Guadalajara. The cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic and detected through PCR is 17,640.

18:08 WHO-ASYMPTOMATIC | The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has commented that patients with asymptomatic Covid-19 can transmit the disease, although he pointed out that more research is needed to confirm it.

18:06 TOWER-EDUCATION | The president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Quim Torra, has assured this Wednesday that the return to face-to-face school will be decided by its Executive and the Ministry of Education, and not the Ministry, since he defends that the powers in this matter are of the Generalitat .

17:58 GIBRALTAR | The Government of Gibraltar has announced this Wednesday that, after a contact between its main minister, Fabian Picardo, and the interior minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the European residents of Gibraltar will be able to cross the gate and enter Spain.

17:32 LA RIOJA | La Rioja has added one more contagion by coronavirus in the last 24 hours in a day in which there is no regret for new deceased, according to the update of the data on the official website of the Government.

17:32 ONLY ONE POSITIVE IN WUHAM | Only one of the 91 tests carried out on military athletes who traveled last October to the Chinese city of Wuham has tested positive for coronaviruses, as reported by the Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

In total, 167 people formed the Spanish delegation that participated in the World Military Games that were held in Wuham. The controversy started shortly after when the Chinese city became the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

17:27 JOSÉ MANUEL FRANCO | At the end of his statement before the judge Carmen Rodríguez Medel, the delegate of the Government in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, stated that “there was no element that would lead him to prohibit the exercise of a fundamental right”, as was the demonstration last 8 March in Madrid. He added that his performance as a government delegate in this matter was always in accordance with the law and the recommendations of the experts in the evolution of the covid-19.

17:14 SENIOR RESIDENCES | The 14 residences operated by the Community of Madrid are already controlled by the Ministry of Social Policies by telephone and not in person, and in a few weeks they will regain their full autonomy if the data on the spread of the coronavirus remains stabilized as until now, they have indicated. to Europa Press sources from the department headed by Alberto Reyero.

17:12 MORE CONTACTS | The Ministry of Health has registered 40 deaths from Covid in the last week and reports zero deaths; of course, until the communities review their data. The diagnostic contagions by PCR test in the last day are 167, which represents a significant increase compared to the previous day, when there were 84.

17:01 CLOSED BEACHES IN SAN JUAN | The City of Barcelona He has announced that he will close the beaches during the San Juan festival to avoid crowds, and he has also said that large bonfires will not be allowed and if small bonfires with reduced and controlled capacity.

16:54 ROYAL PALACE | ANDhe Royal Palace of Madrid has reopened its doors to the public this Wednesday after the confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, within the Reopening Plan of Royal National Heritage Sites that has also included the Royal Palace of El Pardo, the Royal Palace from Aranjuez, the Royal Palace of La Granja de San Ildefonso and Gardens, the Royal Palace of Riofrío and the Monastery of San Lorenzo de El Escorial.

16:31 AGUADO | The vice-president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, has branded as “despicable and intolerable” that the second vice-president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, and the spokesperson for Vox in the Assembly, Rocío Monasterio, speak of the fact that they have occurred in the region “Crimes” in nursing homes.

16:26 OPENING OF BORDERS | The European Commission wants the EU partners to open their border to third countries as of July 1, following a “gradual and partial” approach, given that most of them will have withdrawn the prohibition on free movement within of the Schengen area in the course of this month, as part of the de-escalation strategy after reducing the cases of contagion by coronavirus.

16:15 ASYLUM | Requests for international protection in Spain have plummeted as a result of declaring the State of Alarm for the coronavirus pandemic. According to data from the Asylum and Refuge Office (OAR) collected by Europa Press, only 130 asylum requests have been submitted in Spain during the months of May and April in which the alarm has been fully in force.

16:05 GUATEMALA | The governments of Guatemala and the United States have agreed on new protocols to resume flights of deportation of migrants, suspended since April, in such a way that the North American authorities must present a negative proof of COVID-19 that corresponds at most to the three days prior to transfer.

15:55 DISCOTECAS -MADRID | The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, does not rule out that the clubs in the region have to wait beyond June 21, the day the state of alarm falls, to open their doors.

This is a matter that the Madrid leader has brought up for debate to the Governing Council, outside the agenda. “We are concerned that the return to normality may have been truncated because there may be outbreaks in certain places. Nobody escapes that a discotheque, a dance hall, is a suitable place for outbreaks to arise, “he pointed out at the subsequent press conference at the Royal Post Office.

15:47 ANDALUSIA CRITICISMS THE PILOT PLAN OF BALEARES | The vice president of the Board and counselor for Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marín, has criticized the Balearic Islands’ pilot plan to receive German tourists from June 15 because “it seems that the borders are not closed” and called attention to the consequences that would lead to the rest of communities that experience does not work. “Andalusia could not receive German tourists this summer,” he asked.

“If the borders are closed for one, they are closed for all,” Marín stressed in a press conference after the meeting of the Cabinet of crisis due to the coronavirus, together with the Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre.

15:37 IMMIGRATION | The Andalusian Government has accused this Wednesday the National Executive of “falling asleep” when addressing both the issue of Operation Crossing the Strait (OPE), which involves the mobility of more than three million trips through Spain from other countries Europeans and destined for North Africa, such as the problem of the arrival of irregular immigrants to the Andalusian coasts, as is already happening with the good weather.

15:27 8-M | The Government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, has arrived at the building of the investigative courts in Madrid, where he will declare before judge Carmen Rodríguez Medel as investigated by a alleged crime of administrative trespass for the celebration of mass gatherings between the past 5 and 14 March, including the March 8-M.

15:18 KING FELIPE VI | The King had a telephone conversation on Wednesday, June 10 with the president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) and Cardinal Archbishop of Barcelona, ​​Monsignor Juan José Omella, in which he conveyed his condolences for the priests killed by Covid-19 while highlighting the social and welfare work of the Church during the pandemic.

15:09 BORDERS | The European Commission wants the EU partners to open their border to third countries as of July 1, following a “gradual and partial” approach, given that most of them will have withdrawn the prohibition of free movement within the Schengen area in the course of this month, as part of the de-escalation strategy after the reduction of cases of contagion by coronavirus.

15:00 IMMATRICULATED GOODS | Government has “paralyzed” the preparation of the report on assets registered by the Catholic Church due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, as reported by the Executive in a response to a written question by Compromís senator Carles Mulet.

14:51 HEALING | The Ministry of Health has advised not to maintain sexual relations with the partner if you have symptoms compatible with Covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, such as fever, cough, feeling of shortness of breath, decreased smell and taste, chills, sore throat and headache, weakness general diarrhea or vomiting.

14:49 WHO | The director of the Department of Public Health and the Environment at the World Health Organization (WHO), María Neira, recalled that on January 30 the body declared the new coronavirus as the highest health alert worldwide, although at that time European countries did not think that this infectious disease would affect them.

14:43 ASTURIAS | The Government Council of the Principality will debate this Thursday the possibility of requesting authorization from the Government so that starting next Monday, June 15, you can travel to Cantabria and Galicia, which, like Asturias, are in phase 3 of the de-escalation process, provided that this does not lead to the lifting of the alarm state.

14:34 MADRID | The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has assured this Wednesday that the municipal government will do “everything possible” so that the children of the capital can enjoy this summer summer urban camps.

14:25 ANDALUSIA | The study commission on the economic and social recovery of Andalusia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is developing in the Andalusian Parliament, has included in its integrated list for a total of 107 appearing to the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero; to that of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, and to that of Health, Salvador Illa, as well as to the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (Ccaes), Fernando Simón.

14:17 WHO | The director of the Department of Public Health and Environment at the World Health Organization (WHO), María Neira, has assured that the vaccine against Covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, will not be available this year , although he has assured that in a few weeks there will be “Good news” about treatments.

14:08 THE KINGS | The kings have held a videoconference this Wednesday with senior managers of El Corte Inglés, headed by its president, Marta Álvarez, who have detailed the measures put in place since all its centers reopened to the public last Monday.

14:00 FEIJÓO | The President of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will propose, at the meeting of the Governing Council on Friday, void the alarm statefrom next Monday, as long as the current situation of “control” of the COVID pandemic and the low rate of contagion are maintained.

13:51 EDUCATION | The Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá, has stated that reopening educational centers “is not as easy” as the reopening of shops and establishments, because it implies “the development of activities of great responsibility” and entails “great difficulty”.

13:43 WHO | The director of the Department of Public Health and Environment at the World Health Organization (WHO), María Neira, has rejected the Covid-19 test to the entire population because, in his opinion, it would bring “few benefits”.

13:34 AFRICA | Africa has overcome the 200,000 barrier on Wednesday COVID-19 infections while the death toll now exceeds 5,000 on the continent, which remains, despite the acceleration of the spread of the virus, the least hit to date.

13:25 TREATMENTS | Generate medicinal oxygen on demand in hospitals safely and continuously, at a competitive price and with a small device is the innovative solution that the Valencian firm Kerionics has developed to ensure oxygenation treatments for the most serious COVID-19 patients.

13:20 LAST MINUTE | Madrid will not ask to advance to the phase and will remain in phase 2. Neither will it request new relief measures.

13:16 USA | The chief scientific officer in the fight against the coronavirus in the United States, Anthony Fauci, has described the virus as his “worst nightmare” and has warned that the country “still” is “in the beginning” of the pandemic, in a more pessimistic tone than that usually used by the American president, Donald Trump.

13:07 ANDALUSIA | Andalusian hospitals continue to reduce healthcare pressure by Covid-19 and register this Wednesday 62 patients admitted, seven fewer in the last 24 hours, of which 22 are in an Intensive Citizens Unit (ICU), two fewer than this Tuesday.

12:58 PORTUGAL | The European Commission has authorized this Wednesday the Portuguese government to help with 1,200 million euros to the airline Transportes Aéreos Portugueses (TAP), with the objective of covering their immediate liquidity needs after suffering the stoppage due to the measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

12:50 FIELDS | Justice Minister Juan Carlos Campo has rejected the accusations of lack of government transparency during the state of alarm launched by the deputy of the Basque Parliamentary Group (EAJ-PNV) Mikel Legarda and has called for cohesion to “banish and insult and arrogance” from the political arena.

12:41 RUSSIA | The new coronavirus pandemic has left Russia in the last 24 hours 8,404 cases and 216 deaths, which brings the balance to more than 493,000 infected people and more than 6,300 fatalities, as reported by the Russian center responsible for the fight against the virus.

12:33 WHO | The director of the Department of Public Health and Environment at the World Health Organization (WHO), María Neira, has commented that immunity against the new coronavirus could last between six and 12 months.

12:24 EDUCATION | The educational centers will have to guarantee in the new normality that the students maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters, as well as avoiding crowds, as stated in the Royal Decree-law that regulates the new normality and which was approved this Tuesday by the Council of Ministers and published today by the BOE.

12:15 8-M | The PP spokesman in the Madrid Assembly, Alfonso Serrano, has indicated this Wednesday that he expects the Government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, provide “timely” explanations his appearance as investigated for an alleged crime of administrative trespass for allowing the holding of mass gatherings between the past 5 and 14 March, including the March 8-M.

12:07 CITY OF JUSTICE | The pandemic hospital The regional government in the Valdebebas neighborhood of Madrid plans to revitalize the land where the future City of Justice will be located, whose redesign of the project has recently been resumed after the months of slowdown due to the Covid-19 health crisis.

11:58 ITV | The confinement has left the Technical Vehicle Inspection (ITV) unable to pass some five million cars in Spain, so since the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities with the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (AECA-ITV) and Fesvial have recalled the importance of passing the overhaul to the car, since it saves 539 lives a year and prevents about 12,000 injuries and 17,700 traffic accidents.

11:50 NICARAGUA | The Government of Nicaragua has raised 1,464 positive and 55 deceased the provisional balance of deaths due to coronavirus, after confirming 346 cases and nine fatalities in the last week, figures both lower than those of the previous seven days and which, according to the opposition, do not reflect the true scope of the pandemic.

11:41 INDIA | The Indian Ministry of Health has reported this Wednesday again of almost 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 registered in 24 hours, which raises the global balance above the 276,000 positives and maintains India as the fifth country in the world most affected by the pandemic.

11:32 URKULLU | The Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, hopes that next Monday, May 15, mobility will recover with Cantabria and has ensured that will analyze all the data so that “no undesired situation” is not generated by it. Furthermore, he stated that such “free” inter-community mobility would also be “significant” with Navarra.

11:23 GLOBAL BALANCE | The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left more than 411,000 fatalities and more than 7.24 million people spread worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

11:14 “NEW NORMALITY” | The Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes this Wednesday the royal decree of urgent measures of prevention, containment and coordination to face the health crisis caused by COVID-19 that will take effect from next June 21, once the state of alarm ends.

11:05 OLONA | Macarena Olona (Vox): “He appears here to say nothing, but the truth will end up emerging. The reality behind the removal of Pérez de los Cobos is that you deeply hate the Civil Guard and the origin of this hatred occurred 20 years ago in Bilbao ”. The minister answers: «There are limits to everything. Be brave to say what I have done or not done.

11:03 OLONA | Macarena Olona’s (Vox) question for Fernando Grande-Marlaska: “What is your basis for accusing Colonel Pérez de los Cobos of being responsible for leaking police reports to the media?” You are cornered. You lied and I told you that you were going to fall for your subordinates. The reality is that you lied when you appealed to an alleged renewal of the teams with the dismissal of Pérez de los Cobos. What evidence do you have to maintain these slanders? ». The interior minister replied: “You have just made a very serious charge. You come here, impute and nothing happens. What I said is the reality of an event that had taken place and you know that the leak is very serious. Filtering secrecy is a crime and goes against any principle of the rule of law. ”

10:58 INDITEX | Inditex registered some losses of 409 million euros during the first quarter of its fiscal year 2020-2021 (from February 1 to April 30), compared to the profit of 734 million a year earlier, as a result of the economic impact of the Covid-19 health crisis, according to informed the Galician company, which reduces its ordinary dividend by 60%, from 0.88 to 0.35 euros, and postpones the payment of the extraordinary one year.

10:49 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left in the last 24 hours in Germany 18 fatalities and 318 cases of coronavirus, compared to the 37 deaths and 350 infections of the previous day, which brings the balance to more than 184,000 infected and more than 8,700 deaths.

10:40 ERC | Question time for deputy María Carvalho (ERC), who is addressing the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo: “Does the Spanish Government intend to consider the anti-fascist movement as a terrorist?” Campo responds: «I don’t understand the question, I’m going to be honest. The Government believes in ideological freedom. The terrorist classification is made by the courts.

10:31 TEODORO GARCÍA EGEA | Time for questions from Teodoro García Egea to Pablo Iglesias. Why don’t you answer the questions. Do you still think revolving doors are a form of corruption? He is a lousy vice president, but he has shown that he is a good friend, “he said. Iglesias has ignored the question again speaking of minimum income. And García Egea has reproached him for his attitude, saying that he laughs at the Spanish.

10:26 CAYETANA ÁLVAREZ DE TOLEDO | Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo (PP) has addressed her question to Vice President Carmen Calvo: “You have insinuated that the PP supports a coup d’état. It is spreading another virus, the lie. The question is not what we are doing, but what you are doing. They are consenting to the coup plotters while they outrage the Democrats. ” Calvo replied: “You and I are public officials and we have an obligation to the truth, not a commitment.”

10:21 MERTXE AIZPURUA | Bildu has asked Sánchez if he is going to make cuts to alleviate the coronavirus crisis. The Prime Minister has defended his administration but has not responded clearly, to which the spokesperson for the pro-ETA has again insisted that everything points to whether they will do so despite promising a way out of the crisis different from that of 2008.

10:15 GDP OF SPAIN | The Spanish economy will be the most affected of all the countries that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), with a contraction in its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 it will reach 14.4%.

10:14 EDMUNDO BAL | The next to ask Pedro Sánchez has been Edmundo Bal. The spokesman for Ciudadanos has asked the president to lower his political tone and to the tension between political forces disappear in order to reach agreements. Sánchez says he does so, but Edmundo Bal reminds him of the words of Pablo Iglesias, Marlaska, or Alberto Garzón.

10:10 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | For his part, the Prime Minister has reproached him again for his tone: “Thank goodness that he was going to focus the PP, Mr. Casado. The lesson of this pandemic is that we succeed when we are united. Together we have defeated the virus, and you have erred, opposing any consideration, using the virus to try to bring down a legitimately elected government. Are you going to persevere in the fight? ».

10:07 PABLO CASADO | The first to ask the Prime Minister is Pablo Casado. The PP leader has told Pedro Sánchez that “his de-escalation is over.” «His phase 2 was that of April, with incompetence for the supply of masks, and 3 that of the abuse of the alarm state. Now, the old normality, make opposition to the opposition. Whoever does not praise Sánchez, tense. Does the Government consider that the Spanish have come out of this health crisis stronger? ».

10:02 CONTROL SESSION | Follow the live control session to the Government in the Congress of Deputies, which will approve the minimum vital income.

09:59 CSIC | Scientists from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) will answer questions from citizens about the social impact of the pandemic caused by COVID-19 in a webinar or interactive debate that will be broadcast this Wednesday, June 10, at 8:15 p.m., on the YouTube channel of the CSIC.

09:50 EDF | The Fed has already done everything – almost everything – that it could do to alleviate the economic effects of the coronavirus. Now we have to wait to see how the real economy responds to its measures. This Wednesday ends the meeting of monetary policy of the Open Markets Committee of the Federal Reserve (FOMC), and the market consensus assumes that there will be no changes in interest rates – located in the 0.25-0% range – or additional measures to contain the pandemic.

09:42 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported on Wednesday of three new imported cases of coronavirus, two of them in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and one in the Tianjin municipality, both in the north of the country.

09:34 THE TRAPS OF SÁNCHEZ | If you are asked how many people have died of coronavirus in Spain Would you be able to tell the data? Would you stick to the figure of more than 27,000 that the Ministry of Health offers or to the more than 43,000 that the National Institute of Statistics indicates? These are Sánchez’s traps.

09:25 MEXICO | The Mexican health authorities have reported this Tuesday that they have been registered among medical personnel and the country’s health 26,666 coronavirus cases and 385 deaths since the health crisis erupted more than two months ago.

09:17 SEPE | The Ministry of Labor led by Yolanda Díaz has delayed the demands of the workers of the Public Employment Service (SEPE), fueling the threat of a strike that a group of agency employees threatens to carry out if they don’t get paid overtime and more people are hired to ease the workload of the current workforce.

09:08 UN | The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has warned this Tuesday that the crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic will “rapidly” increase the number of people who suffer from hunger or malnutrition in the world.

09:00 PABLO IGLESIAS | The second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, has used this Tuesday the Palace of La Moncloa to advertise the masks sold by the clothing brand created by its communication director, Juanma del Olmo. To cash in on the pandemic, this company has produced anti-fascist masks, republican and in favor of public health. The latter has been the model worn by the Podemos leader.

08:53 MOROCCO | The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Resident Abroad, Nasser Bourita, announced on Tuesday that Rabat will start this Thursday repatriation of Moroccans trapped in Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

08:44 8-M | It was not only the alerts from the WHO, the EU, experts in occupational hazards from the Police and specialized teams from the Civil Guard. Also the experts gathered in the Interterritorial Health Council, with the presence of members of the Spanish public administrations, warned in March of the severity of the coronavirus and the spread of the infections, in time to have avoided the acts of 8-M that triggered the infections.

08:35 MINIMUM INCOME | The Plenary of the Congress debates this Wednesday the validation of the decree that regulates the new Minimum Life Income and, in an unusual way, not only one representative of the Government will go up to the tribune of the Chamber, but two: according to what the Executive plans, the second vice president of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Pablo Iglesias and the minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, will defend the rule before their lordships.

08:27 PSOE POLICY | “With half a liter of Galician brandy the virus dies and the nonsense is also removed.” This was referred to at the beginning of March the presidente del grupo parlamentario del PSOE en las Cortes de Castilla-La Mancha, Fernando Mora, a la pandemia que ha matado a más de 40.000 personas en España. La polémica vuelve a salpicarle tras hacerse pública la semana pasada una foto suya durmiendo en la cámara autonómica .

08:20 JOSÉ MANUEL FRANCO | El delegado del Gobierno en Madrid, José Manuel Franco, comparecerá hoy ante la juez Carmen Rodríguez Medel como investigado por un presunto delito de prevaricación administrativa por permitir la celebración de concentraciones multitudinarias entre los pasados 5 y 14 de marzo, entre ellas la marcha del 8-M.

08:12 RESIDENCIAS | Pedro Sánchez ha dado un vuelco al sistema de reparto de los 16.000 millones que van destinados a las comunidades autónomas. Y lo ha hecho dejando en cero euros el importe que va destinado a los servicios sociales. El resultado es simple: en ese capítulo iban las residencias de mayores. Y, por lo tanto, esas residencias se quedan sin nada. Todo un alarde de despreocupación por el sector social cuando se ha filtrado ya que los muertos en las residencias han superado los 18.000.

08:04 BRASIL | El Ministerio de Salud ha dado marcha atrás y ha vuelto a mostrar el acumulado de contagios y fallecidos por la COVID-19, por orden del Tribunal Supremo, después de que el viernes, el Gobierno del presidente, Jair Bolsonaro, decidiera cambiar la metodología para contabilizar solo aquellos ocurridos en las últimas 24 horas.

07:55 OMS | La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) estableció ya el 11 de abril el parámetro para contabilizar los muertos en la pandemia del coronavirus. En el informe diario que ese día publicó el organismo internacional, se decía lo siguiente: «La OMS ha desarrollado la siguiente definición para informar muertes por Covid: la muerte por Covid-19 se define a fines de vigilancia como una muerte resultante de una enfermedad clínicamente compatible en un caso de Covid-19 probable o confirmado, a menos que exista una causa clara alternativa de muerte que no pueda estar relacionada con la enfermedad por Covid».

07:47 ECUADOR | Las autoridades sanitarias de Ecuador han confirmado más de 500 nuevos casos de coronavirus en el país, por lo que el balance total de contagiados ronda ya los 44.000.

07:39 INDEMNIZACIONES | El Ejecutivo socialcomunista ha dejado fuera de la cobertura de indemnizaciones por accidente laboral al personal sanitario y sociosanitario que ha vivido en los centros asistenciales lo peor de la pandemia del Covid. Porque un cambio normativo del Ministerio de Sanidad introducido el pasado lunes 8 de junio establece que la cobertura plena por accidente laboral, más allá del pago retributivo puro en el periodo de baja, ha quedado limitado al periodo de contagios comprendidos entre el 28 de mayo y el 21 de julio.

07:30 COLOMBIA | Colombia ha informado de que se han registrado hasta la fecha 42.078 casos de coronavirus, después de confirmar 1.359 más, mientras que el número de muertes por la COVID-19 ha ascendido a 1.372, tras alcanzar la cifra más alta en un día, 64.

Good Morning. Nuevo miércoles de sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados. Además, el delegado del Gobierno en Madrid, José Manuel Franco, declara hoy como imputado por permitir la manifestación del 8-M haciendo que se dispararan los contagios por coronavirus. El decreto de la «nueva normalidad» será aprobado la próxima semana. Sigue aquí la última hora de todo lo relacionado al COVID-19.