14:30 20 MILLION UNEMPLOYED IN EUROPE | Between 15 and 20 million people have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, according to estimates by the European Confederation of Trade Unions (ETUC), while another 42 million have had their hours reduced.

“Of course, there are many differences between countries, sectors and the measures adopted in each country,” said ETUC General Secretary Luca Visentini, who pointed out that one of the causes of job destruction is lack of access. to a reduction in working hours.

14:15 SIMÓN WARNS THE YOUNG PEOPLE | The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, assured this Sunday that the decision of some young people to try to pass the covid-19 in order to be immunized “is not the most solidary or prudent attitude.”

14:00 URKULLU WANTS A NEW LEGAL FRAMEWORK | The Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, has proposed to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to begin to build “a new legal framework” that allows facing the situations generated by the health crisis of COVID-19 “integrating the model of co-governance”.

In his intervention in the tenth video conference of regional presidents with Sánchez during the health crisis, Urkullu has also advocated using more masks, for example, in closed spaces; “Reconsider” time slots on the street; make capacity up to 50% more flexible in hospitality and cultural events and favor face-to-face education.

13:50 PARTY IN A GERIATRIC | The Community of Madrid has requested a report from the management of the residence of Las Camelias de Móstoles after several family members denounced the celebration of a party at the center’s facilities with the management and several employees present.

13:40 THE PROTEST OF THE MIR | Internal resident doctors (MIR) have decided to protest on social networks considering that the Ministry of Health does not give guarantees in the choice of training place by doing it only by electronic means and they request that the face-to-face alternative be offered in the government delegations.

The MIRs have called a protest-demonstration on social networks for Sunday at 6:00 pm, with the aim of making this situation public with the labels # MIR2020congarantias, #FSEnlucha and #FSEenllamas, in a claim that has been extended to all Spain.

13:30 NEW PLANE OF THE MADRID COMMUNITY | A Boeing 777 Cargo has landed this morning in Madrid with 89.5 tons on board of personal protection material for health professionals.

This is the eleventh plane with medical supplies brought by the Community of Madrid since the coronavirus pandemic began.

✈️ The eleventh plane has just arrived, a Boeing 777 Cargo, with medical supplies brought by @comunidadmadrid. We replace 89.5 tons of personal protection material for our toilets. # ResisteMadrid pic.twitter.com/IyVvXSFWDW – Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) May 17, 2020

13:15 AIRPORTS ADAPTED TO DESCALADA | The airports of Tenerife South, Alicante-Elche, Seville, Menorca and Ibiza are enabled as tomorrow adapted aerodromes for de-escalation, as announced yesterday by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos.

13:05 THE DATA, IN THE AFTERNOON | The Ministry of Health will provide daily information on new cases of coronavirus in Spain in the afternoons starting this Monday, with the data closed for calendar days, to monitor the pandemic “in more detail”.

12:55 FEIJÓO’S REQUEST | The President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has asked the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, that both parents instead of just one can participate in the children’s outings to walk or play.

12:45 CANARY ISLANDS | The Canary Islands lived this Saturday their fifth consecutive day without deaths of patients with coronavirus, a circumstance that occurs for the first time in the islands since the state of alarm was declared in Spain.

Since the first patient with coronavirus died in the Canary Islands on April 13, there had not been five consecutive days without deaths, although there have been some episodes of two days without deaths.

12:35 THE EU ACCUSES RUSSIA | European Union Foreign Spokesman Peter Stano has accused the Russian media of spreading false information about the coronavirus to undermine the credibility of the EU.

“Our observations show that various official and state sources in Russia, that is, sources friendly to the Kremlin and Russian state media, continue to spread conspiracy and disinformation theories in the EU and its neighboring countries,” Stano said in comments to the German media. Bild am Sonntag ‘.

12:25 JOHNS HOPKINS | The Popular Parliamentary Group has asked the Government, with a request for documents in Congress, a copy of the Johns Hopkins University report that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has “boasted”, assuring that it placed Spain in fifth place of the world ranking of countries that have performed the most number of tests on COVID-19.

12:15 COMPUTER CRIMES | The Coordinating Prosecutor for Computer Crime, Elvira Tejada de la Fuente, highlights that during the state of alarm “criminals have adapted their activity” and an increase in fraudulent offers has been detected with everything related to the prevention and cure of COVID -19 ».

In a statement published by the Prosecutor’s Office this Sunday, World Internet Day, the responsible for computer crime of the Public Ministry details that these illicit activities focus on offering protective equipment such as masks or tests, or impersonating charities that collect money for residences.

12:00 MADRID | The Community of Madrid has registered this Sunday only six new cases of infected by coronavirus, the lowest figure since February 27, while the deceased daily rebound slightly with 21 deaths, four more compared to yesterday.

With these data, Madrid accumulates a total of 8,847 deaths with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and daily deaths represent 24.1 percent of the total registered in Spain (87).

11:45 CANDLES | The Government will allow the wake with a maximum limit of 25 people in open spaces or 15 people in closed spaces, whether or not they live together, during phase two of the de-escalation, which will take effect this Monday in some Spanish islands.

11:35 MUNICIPALITIES OF 10,000 INHABITANTS | The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has transferred this Sunday to the autonomous presidents who during phase 1 will extend to the municipalities of up to 10,000 inhabitants the exemption from schedules for walks by age groups that already works so far in the towns of less than 5,000 inhabitants.

11:30 SCHOOLS AND UNIVERSITIES | The educational and university centers will be able to open their doors for disinfection, conditioning and administrative functions starting tomorrow, when it will be allowed throughout Spain within phase 1 and the so-called 0.5 of de-escalation.

“It will be the responsibility of the directors of the educational centers to determine the teaching and auxiliary personnel necessary to carry out the aforementioned tasks,” according to the order for the relaxation of certain national restrictions.

11:20 DEFENSE | The Ministry of Defense will carry out the tests against the Covid-19 on those members of the delegation that traveled to Wuhan (China), in October, to participate in the World Military Games and who so request, according to the department led by Margaria Robles. .

According to Defense, the decision has been made “in view of the concern that has been recorded in recent days.”

11:10 SPAIN | The number of people infected by coronavirus in Spain that have tested positive for PCR tests amounts to 231,350 after an increase of 421 cases in the last 24 hours.

11:00 CATALONIA ELECTIONS | The President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, has refused to call elections for the duration of the crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic: “If we do not call elections to be able to approve a budget, we will not do so now in the midst of the biggest health, economic and social emergency of recent times.”

10:45 MALLORCA | The German owners of secondary residences on the Spanish island of Mallorca are protesting the Spanish government’s decision to ban their entry into Spain before the end of the confinement decreed to combat the new coronavirus.

Since the end of April, hundreds of them have sent letters of protest asking the Balearic archipelago, of which Mallorca is part, to allow foreign homeowners to enter, but the Spanish authorities insist that they will have to wait until the lack of confidence is complete.

10:35 SPAIN | The death toll of 87 is the first below 100 since the state of alarm was declared.

10:30 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister anticipates the regional presidents, with whom he meets by videoconference from 10:00 am, that 87 people have died in Spain in the last 24 hours due to the coronavirus.

10:20 YELLOW VESTS | Members of the amar yellow vests ’protest movement have returned to the streets this weekend in several French cities despite restrictions imposed with the coronavirus and despite the ban on gatherings of more than ten people.

10:10 HIGHER SCHOOLS | The state of alarm has caused the older schools to have had only an occupation of between 5 and 25% these months and, although they have put in place hygiene and prevention measures against the coronavirus, they are asking the Administrations for a protocol to be able to offer the maximum guarantees next year.

10:00 GERMANY | Germany has registered in the last 24 hours a new decrease in daily cases of deaths and infections: 33 deceased and 583 infections, up to a total of 7,914 dead and 174,355 affected.

These daily figures are below the 57 deaths and 620 cases of Saturday’s estimates, according to the latest balance released this Saturday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

9:50 AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITIES | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, holds a new meeting by videoconference with the presidents of the Autonomous Cities and Communities. The vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge attend; the Minister of Finance and government spokesperson; the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function and the Minister of Health.

9:40 MUSEUMS | The General Fine Arts Directorate, under the Ministry of Culture and Sports, has prolonged until Monday May 25 the closure of its state museums and archives, as well as the Tabacalera Center, as a result of the situation by Covid-19.

9:30 FRANCE | The French Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, has moved this Sunday the Government’s desire to reopen part of its tourist areas from next June 21 to start the summer season.

“Summer begins on June 21 and I hope that, by that date and if possible before, we open as many tourist places as possible so that the season really begins,” he explained.

9:20 CHINA | The main medical adviser to the Chinese Government and the public face of the country’s fight against the coronavirus, Dr. Zhong Nanshan, has warned of a possible second wave of infections in the country and criticized the authorities in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak began, for omitting important details about the initial magnitude of the infections.

9:10 MADRID | The Community of Madrid will distribute menus starting Monday, May 18 more than 8,200 disadvantaged students of the region at 164 points, the regional government has reported in a statement.

The meals will be prepared by thirteen specialized catering companies and will be aimed at students whose families are beneficiaries of the Minimum Insertion Income (RMI).

9:00 SALE | The Government has finally decided to allow the sales from this Monday even in places that are still in phase 0 of the de-escalation always, that yes, that do not generate crowds. In fact, the Ministry of Health establishes that, in the event of a large influx of people, these promotions must be immediately stopped “if necessary”.

8:50 PANDEMIC | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan exceeds has left more than 310,000 fatalities and more than 4.6 million people infected worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

This estimate, updated at 8.15 am this Sunday, specifically shows a global balance of 4,635,786 infections and 311,821 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

8:40 EDUCATION | The Health order for the relaxation of certain restrictions in phase 2 of the Plan for the transition to a new normality, published this afternoon in the BOE, does not include any measure for the partial reopening of educational centers.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, pointed out this Friday that de-escalation measures in Education “are not possible under the current framework of the Alarm decree, since” they are explicitly excluded “.

8:35 CATALONIA | Until now in Catalonia there have been 63,339 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus confirmed by diagnostic test (rapid test or PCR); and there are 197,158 possible cases (people with symptoms and that a physician classifies as well).

Of the total number of cases, 6,572 people have died in a hospital center from coronavirus (or as suspected of having it); 3,982 people have been admitted seriously (currently 297) and hospital discharges are now 35,949.

Of all the positive cases, 3,420 nursing home professionals are isolated, suspected or confirmed.

8:30 CATALONIA | The funeral homes have registered until this Saturday 11,511 deaths in Catalonia with coronavirus (34 more than the previous day): 3,398 in residence, 158 in social health centers, 623 at home, and the rest in hospitals or are cases that cannot be classified due to lack of information.