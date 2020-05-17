President Danilo Medina will address the nation this Sunday at 8:00 at night, after exhausting a day of consultations with business, union and religious leaders, in response to “measures that allow the health and economy of the population to be reconciled” .

The information was released yesterday afternoon by the Presidency spokesman, Roberto Rodríguez Marchena, in his account on the social network Twitter.

“President Danilo Medina will speak to the Dominican people tomorrow Sunday at 8 at night after having exhausted an intense day of consultations with business, union and religious leaders in attention to the measures that allow reconciling the health and economy of the population,” wrote the Presidency spokesperson.

“President Danilo Medina will answer the concerns and questions that different sectors of the country’s economic and social life have raised in recent weeks. We continue to work to bring solutions to families and protect the health of all,” wrote José Ramón Peralta , administrative minister of the Presidency.

It is the fourth time that the president has addressed the nation in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, but so far it is unknown if his speech is to reinforce the restrictive measures or to begin dismantling the existing ones.

It is recalled that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, in the Dominican Republic the number of infected rose to 12,110 people this Saturday, according to the report released by the Ministry of Public Health.

Deaths in the country increased to 428 cases and those recovered are already 3,726. In the world the number of infected reached 4.57 million and the deaths 308,300.

Maiden speech

In his first speech delivered on March 17, Medina ordered the suspension for a month of flights between the Dominican Republic and the European continent, as well as China, Korea and Iran, which is maintained.

On that occasion, it also included the suspension of trips abroad for all Executive Branch officials.

In the same way, it sent to the National Congress the request for a declaration of national emergency, announced the closure of the country’s borders by land, sea and air, for 15 days, with the exception that only the entry of ferry planes for the departure of foreign citizens who want to return to their countries and the arrival of planes, cargo ships and fuels to guarantee supplies to the population.

Another of the drastic measures adopted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, was the suspension of teaching in all schools and universities until Monday, April 13, but they have not yet been opened.

In this sense, to guarantee the feeding of public school students, the School Feeding Program has remained in force.

It also suspended for 15 days events and gatherings of all kinds, including national and international events, public shows, cultural, artistic, and sporting events, as well as activity in bars and clubs, cults, proselytizing events, as well as flea markets , government inaugurations and binational trade on the border, among others.

In the case of restaurants, only the collection and home delivery of food is allowed.

Second speech

On March 25, when the head of state spoke for the second time to the country, he announced that the government would assume the cost of the tests to detect COVID-19 and, as of the 26th, rapid tests would be available.

He recalled that the exceptional measures put in place are to guarantee the health of all, keeping the population in their homes, providing due care to the sick and increasing hospital capacity.

He stressed that the country has public health centers with beds available in isolation areas, enabled to respond to confirmed patients and that expanded capabilities, renting two complete private clinics that immediately became operational.

He affirmed that the Government also has centers located in different parts of the country and continues to expand the availability of rooms, for accommodation of those people with suspected disease, or who have been in contact with patients, who still have no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

Third speech

In his third speech delivered on April 17 of this year, Medina announced the expansion of street surveillance, as well as the tightening of military and police control, to ensure curfew compliance.

The head of state declared it mandatory that people cover their faces in public spaces, and that if they do not have masks, they cover themselves with whatever they have at their disposal.

To prevent families from suffering needs, it was also able to launch a series of programs that guarantee food supplies to those most in need.

He stressed that the government distributes weekly more than one million 979 thousand rations between raw and cooked food and the goal of the Social Affairs Commission is to distribute 2.1 million.

In their effort to meet the needs of the population, the staff of the Social Plan of the Presidency, INABIE, the Economic Halls, INESPRE, DIGEPEP, INAIPI, CONANI and CONAPE, continue to work continuously.

In his speech, he recalled that together with this initiative that guarantees the food of the most vulnerable, the “Stay at Home” program was also established, an initiative that made possible a disbursement of 4.1 billion pesos in its first fortnight, covering 8 out of 10 country households in poverty.

.